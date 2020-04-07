Eric Iglesias Daddy-Daughter Dance To Dance With His Two-month-old Baby Is So Sweet To Miss!

Pop superstar Enrique Iglesia has shared a video of the dance with her two-month-old daughter, Mary, who lives in her father’s arms.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old singer posted the video online and captioned the clip with a single heart-eyed emoji, reports people.com.

Mary is her youngest child, whom she shares with Anna Kournikova. With the help of a singer, the baby seems to be shifting its arms in the air.

Iglesias baby girl, nicknamed Masha, wears a dress and stockings, while her father wore a graphic t-shirt and camouflage pants.

Iglesias and Kournikova are also parents of 2-year-old twin Lucy and Nicholas, who were born on December 7, 2017.

The couple, who have been together for almost two decades, announced in February that their daughter Mary was born on January 30th.

Iglesias previously opened up about using Lucy and Nicholas for the role of older brother.

Sharing how they were “very comfortable” converts, he said: “They really like it. There is a two year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How do they react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how does everyone react?’

