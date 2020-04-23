Eric McCormack on The Difference Between Wills & Grace Finales

Will & Grace say goodbye – again. After three seasons of revival, NBC’s comedy will end on Thursday, April 23. Eric McCormack, Debra messaging, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes make it to the finals before Christmas. According to McCormack, this was a more satisfying ending than what viewers had seen in the eight-season series.

“I’m very happy, not only with the last episode, but the last five, it’s grown so well that I think all four characters are worth it,” McCormack told E! News.

Will & Grace is one of the few successful live TV successes. It starts with great reviews and reviews. So, maybe there is a third iteration of the series?

“We have to pay attention to possible voicemails and be held by people outside the camera. It’s hard to imagine that we can do better, especially this season. I love this third season of the reboot. But never say never Last time we did the show, the word reboot wasn’t even a word, “McCormack said.

The finale of the first series includes Will and Grace’s breakup, children and time spans. It had to be rejected for the show to return, described as a dream Karen had when it came to chaos.

“I think fans will be more satisfied this time … (series creator Max Mutchnick and David Kohan |) ended with the last time I loved it, but some people threw it away because we separated Will and Grace … we took time, which is why we had to pretend it never happened for the resurrection to work. This time, I think all four of these characters will end up very happy, “McCormack said.

Although he, Messing, Mullally and Hayes did not meet much between the first series finale and the resurgence, McCormack said it seemed like no time had passed. And yes, he has long been a fan of the show.

“I miss it. I have to work. I feel anxious,” he said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from McCormack.

The final Will & Grace series airs on Thursday, April 23 at 9pm on NBC.

(E! And NBC is part of the NBCUniversal family.)