Eric Nam explains why he avoids talking about his appearance on “We got married” with Solar by MAMAMOO

Eric Nam explained why he avoided talking about his time on “We got married” and why he even felt cautious by mentioning Solar by MAMAMOO.

The MBC variety show “We Got Married” featured celebrities paired up as virtual newlyweds. Eric Nam and Solar spent eight months appearing as a “couple” on the show in 2016.

On February 3, the podcast “K-Pop Daebak w / Eric Nam” featured the singer discussing with his brother Eddie Nam what had happened after his stint in the series.

“When I was promoting my album when it was released in November, MAMAMOO and I were actually together on a radio show,” said Eric Nam. “It was the first time that we all participated together in a show since” We got married “.”

“It was very, very embarrassing,” he said. “Let’s be very clear, we are on very good terms. It was just funny because they always tease me every time. They always call me hyungbu, which is like a” brother-in-law “.” He shared that the members of MAMAMOO would say to him “Hey hyungbu, how are you?”

Eric Nam reflected on the show saying they had a good time, but he’s trying to avoid talking about MAMAMOO and Solar.

“It was a very sensitive subject for a long time, in the sense that I had a lot of hatred,” he explained. “And I’m sure it probably worked both ways too. But being on “We Got Married”, for the people there, if you’re an idol or if you’re a singer, there’s a lot of sensitivity in terms of people who don’t care, and they’re just like, “It’s a great show” or “We really love you as a pair”, but there are also a lot of people who really don’t like us that way. “

Eric Nam said it always makes him cautious. “And even to this day sometimes, I just get random messages which are not the nicest messages on this subject,” he said. “And so I always try to avoid it.” He shared that he did not want to reject or ignore the subject, unfortunately he feels uncomfortable talking about it.

“If you look back on the radio show, Solar and I were obviously very cautious and uncomfortable at times,” he said. “It was like funny, it is laughable for me, because I just say to myself:” We can be friends “, but it’s a prudent thing.” He went on to say that he was still nervous about the subject at the time. “It’s crazy that I still have to feel nervous to say,” I’m a fan of MAMAMOO, “” he said.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2AkfIN6Sb0 [/ integrated]

