Eric praises Go Won Hee’s work ethic from Shinhwa on the set of the next Rom-Com

Eric de Shinhwa shared his thoughts on collaborating with Go Won Hee in “Yoo Byul Na! Chef Moon” (literal title).

This upcoming romantic comedy tells the story of world-renowned reckless fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (played by Go Won Hee), who suffers from memory loss but experiences love, growth and success after meeting the chef star Moon Seung Mo (played by Eric).

Moon Seung Mo is the only son of a family that owns an 80-year-old pork soup restaurant and a star chef who tries to spread knowledge about Korean cuisine through pop-up restaurants. He will show a fun and thrilling chemistry with Yoo Yoo Jin who suddenly loses his memory and finds himself in the countryside.

Speaking of her co-star, Eric said, “I thought she was a very meticulous and sincere actress when I first met her after seeing how she had come up with long lines translated into German . She is adored by the staff due to her high level of understanding of her character when reading the script and the hard work on set. “

He added, “I’m not supposed to laugh because Seung Mo is cold, but there were several times when I couldn’t hold back my laugh because the dialects of the main actors were so funny when we were shooting in the village of Seoha. It’s to the point where other actors who shoot in Seoul envy and say they want to visit. “

“Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon ”in preview on March 6 at 10:50 pm. KST. Check out the teaser here!

