[erica-dixon-applauds-right-after-getting-criticized-for-sharing-pics-of-her-amazing-platinum-blonde-shade.]

The star of the hit collection Like and Hip Hop Atlanta, Erica Dixon, appeared in the headlines when she went by an unanticipated transformation not too long ago and still left her fan base speechless.

The 35-yr-previous truth star, who had an affair with Lil Scrappy, made a decision it was time for a considerable alter and shocked the viewers with a new movie clip, in which she appeared with a customized wig in a bright platinum blonde colour, which He hid his organic black braids.

In the legend of the publication, Erica explained that she enable a buddy of her transform the shade and asked lovers to phone her “Keesh.”

The photos right away collected countless numbers of viewers, and even though many accredited the drastic shade change, other folks insisted that Erica looked better with her pure colour.

A critic stated: “You search like a cake experience, sister. I you should not agree with this search for you.”

Erica replied: “I am not positive who or what a cake face it is, but if you’ve under no circumstances filmed, you would not have an understanding of.” I love it, and which is all that issues. “

A single defender mentioned: “For the lights of the camera. I shot one thing for function, and they added all varieties of layers so that the gentle does not mirror terribly and is filled. “

A further sponsor wrote: “You are not in the Sector, so you will not recognize CHAMBER Checklist Makeup. Just keep it shifting. Your feeling does not make any difference. Particularly when you chat to strangers. Go criticize your Actual Friends. Emphasis on your fact. 😤😤 “

The truth star turned her fandom’s interest to her hair when she shared a further video clip clip very last week, in which she waved her hair in entrance of the camera.

However, it was the legend of the publication that still left men and women wondering what Erica was carrying out simply because she titled the clip with “Borders and inches, how are you?” and quite a few asked him what he meant.

For the earlier a number of months, Erica has been chaotic caring for her new child twins, Embrii and Eryss, and the media’s character remained agency in her decision not to expose the identity of her babies’ father.

The mystery bordering Erica’s couple gave rise to a number of theories and speculations, but fans nonetheless never know for positive who is the father of the twins.

She has left the drama at the rear of her.



