erica-gilmore-elected-nashville-trustee,-jennifer-smith-wins-legal-courtroom-choose

Erica Gilmore frustrating defeated Parker Toler in the Democratic race for Metro Trustee on Tuesday when incumbent Choose Jennifer Smith kept her prison court docket judge seat.

Gilmore received Toler in a landslide, 77.5% to 22%.

Metro Council appointed Toler previous yr to serve the remainder of previous Metro Trustee Charlie Cardwell’s expression following he died in Could. Cardwell had served 6 4-yr phrases since he was 1st appointed trustee in 1993.

Gilmore, to begin with established to run for Nashville vice mayor, dropped out ahead of the Aug. 1, 2019 general election to make a bid for trustee. She beforehand served as an at-massive council member.

The trustee collects taxes and manages tax freeze, deferral and reduction systems. The assessor appraises property in Nashville. A countywide reassessment occurs each four yrs and the future just one is in 2021.

There were no Republicans managing, indicating Gilmore will take around the write-up later on this year.

The trustee and legal courtroom races were being the only contested races in this spherical of local Davidson County elections.

Smith, appointed by the governor in 2018 to be successful retired Decide Seth Norman, ran on her expertise and expertise on the career. Smith defeated challenger Tillman Payne III 59.5% to 40%.

Vivian Wilhoite will serve her second term as assessor of property and Patricia Moska will provide her initial total expression as a chancery court docket judge right after serving the remainder of retired Chancellor Claudia Bonnyman’s term past year.

Yihyun Jeong covers politics in Nashville for Usa Today Network – TENNESSEE. Reach her at [email protected] and comply with her on Twitter @yihyun_jeong.

