erica-marino-is-functioning-in-memory-of-a-friend-with-7-kinds-of-most-cancers.

February 26, 2020 | 4: 30 PM

In our "Why I am Jogging,quot series, the Boston Marathon runners share what evokes them to do the 26.2 mile wander from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are working the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story in this article

Identify: Erica Marino

42 yrs

From: Fremont, New Hampshire

My title is Erica Marino, and this yr I operate my third Boston marathon (the 3rd is the attraction) for the pediatric oncology team at Massachusetts General Clinic. I acquired involved with this remarkable organization when a household close friend questioned me if I would run in memory of his son Gary Letourneau, who was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 13, who was diagnosed with 7 distinctive sorts of cancer and fought his brave battle . until finally the age of 30 when he regrettably misplaced his life.

When his mom, Susan Letourneau, requested me if I would operate for her son, I was a new runner and a person would never ever have thought of herself in the marathoner group, but that improved rapidly. I believed to myself, a marathon? Of system it will be difficult, but it is almost nothing like what Gary or anybody with cancer has to go through, so yes, I will do it for everyone!

I are living in New Hampshire, the place winters are brutally chilly and windy, and, of system, roadways are complicated with out sidewalks, but my crew of supporters be part of me at every phase to get those people education miles and also assist me increase cash. I seriously think that the very last a few years have introduced me one thing that I never ever knew existed and why this kind of an unbelievable cause! Not only do I feel that it has transformed me for the far better, but it has attracted some of the most remarkable followers of the group that are driving me every move of the way. They join me in small and long exercise sessions and help me obtain the most amazing fundraisers jointly with my buddy and MGH teammate Sara Cloutier. Sara operates in memory of her father Bob Cloutier, who was addressed at MGH and sadly died three several years ago from the sickness.

I am honored to have the activities I have had and to keep Gary's memory alive.

Editor's observe: the entry might have been a little edited for clarity or grammar.