[erica-mena-admirers-want-to-see-her-and-safaree’s-“golden-kid,quot]

Erica Mena posted a video with her and Safaree on her social media account, and tells Fashion Nova that she manufactured her glimpse quite through the being pregnant. But all she and Safaree enthusiasts want these times is to see her newborn. Glance the subsequent online video.

F @Fashionnova Thank you for preserving me lovable and hot all through my pregnancy 🥰✨ # FashionnovaPartner ’, Erica captioned her video.

Supporters jumped in the feedback to notify her they want to see her and Safaree’s girl’s confront, and several other followers basically praised Erica’s magnificence.

A follower claimed: “Why haven’t we noticed this golden boy nevertheless?” And someone else posted this: “My most effective amount a person husband or wife everrrrrr. I adore you fellas. & # 39

A person commenter wrote: “I was seriously upset with you on the clearly show since you wouldn’t give him the probability on the terrified exhibit, NOW glimpse at U # Fantastic gentleman in entrance of you all the time,quot

Yet another supporter claimed: ‘You are a beautiful pair ❤️ I am really happy for equally of you ❤️ Really like wins’, when a person else had a problem for Erica: ‘How could you wander with all those heels that have been not frightened of falling? @iamerica_mena, you looked gorgeous with your stomach ’

One more thrilled follower stated: ‘My God, I adore Erica Mena a small. @iamerica_mena you are so beautiful my God !!! Congratulations on your little one ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’while an Instagram installer also pressed the few:‘ How wonderful! You two complement each and every other, so a great deal. “

Erica and Safaree are living their most effective life these times, particularly right after welcoming their infant to this globe.

For Valentine’s Day, Erica shared an psychological information on her social media account.

She publicly declared her intensive appreciate for Safaree in an outstanding information that her enthusiasts simply just adored.

People adore the connection concerning Erica and Safaree.



