Erica Mena talks about having a new baby 13 years after having her son – Up News Info

Erica Mena tells her fans what it feels like to have another baby after 13 years since she had her first child. She began to share many never-before-seen photos of her wedding in which she looks absolutely stunning.

Here is the message from Erica in which she talks about her and Safaree’s girl, who is about to come into the world.

“I never thought I’d have another baby just because I didn’t want to do it alone anymore. God said YES thirteen years later. ✨🌹🙏🏽 Custom dress @ lelaurier 📸 @ StanLoPhotography “, Erica endorsed her message.

Someone said, “I felt that, but God’s time is always perfect,” and another commentator posted this: “My baby looks beautiful, God bless you and your new journey, I’m so happy for you.”

Another follower wrote: “Seriously, you are the most incredibly beautiful pregnant woman!”

Someone else said: “Congratulations again, girl and that dress wears you!” And a fan asked Erica: “@iamerica_mena are they going to broadcast the wedding? These photos are 🔥”

Another follower placed: “You look great. You have killed every look during this pregnancy. “

Another Instagram sponsor said: ia @iamerica_mena Absolutely beautiful! I am very happy for all of you. & # 39;

Someone also jumped into the comments section and said to Erica: “I think it’s great that you show your story. Many single mothers don’t want to start over again for fear of doing it again! It is difficult! You were blessed this time! “

Earlier today, we reported that Erica shared more photos, and you can see them below, just to see how amazing everything was.

Erica showed fans her ring bearer who was her godson, her beautiful flower girls and also her bridesmaids.

Fans may not have enough images of Erica’s wedding. Last year her fans were disappointed that she had not published anything about the important event, but it seems that she is making up for it now.

