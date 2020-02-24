erik-lamela-a-good-for-tottenham-admirers,-but-did-any-lover-believe-it-would-be-different-outcome-against-chelsea-immediately-after-leipzig-match?

Joyful Monday to everyone except for Daniel Levy.

Perfectly individuals, Saturday was most likely the worst overall performance I’ve viewed from us since… last Wednesday.

Getty Visuals Frank Lampard celebrates Chelsea’s victory over London rivals Tottenham as he became the first supervisor to defeat a Jose Mourinho facet house and absent in the exact league period

We are suffocating without the need of a striker. There is no approach, no good option and just no luck at the minute. I’m fed up of the full damn detail.

Ideal, to the Bridge…

STINKING OUT STAMFORD BRIDGE

Did anybody definitely consider Saturday was heading to go any various?

Chelsea had been having difficulties for type at dwelling, Olivier Giroud was again just after remaining still left in the wilderness and Spurs had been with out any match striker. Health practitioner, Tottenham will see you now.

It was just bleak from get started to finish, was not it? Very little would go our way, not even Japhet Tanganga’s outrageous one particular-contact effort and hard work from basically the midway line.

The discouraging point about the complete factor was, Chelsea ended up there for the taking. They definitely are very little exclusive and on a different working day with everybody in shape, we could be sitting fourth.

Chelsea ended up there for the getting, but did Tottenham supporters genuinely assume any other consequence at Stamford Bridge?

Lousy LEIPZIG Show

Just when I fail to remember about the Chelsea match, I try to remember not a few times ahead of we stunk up our possess stadium in a Champions League knockout tie.

Wednesday was outside of disheartening. There is such a scary hole in our assault and the worst thing about it is, there’s unquestionably practically nothing we can do about it. Effectively, other than providing Troy Parrott a go – one thing I’m seriously not against specified the instances.

It should have been me, but I genuinely was not that amazed by Leipzig. Substantially like the defeat to Lampard’s bunch, the activity was open up enough that if we’d taken our possibilities we could have nicked one thing. That is wishful wondering for you I guess.

Points could be even worse though. Toronto Maple Leafs – the Canadian NHL facet – misplaced at the weekend to the Carolina Hurricanes, who had a 42-yr-previous enjoying in goal for them. That keeper? A man they pulled from the stand when both equally squad goalies went off hurt.

Nonetheless, he was probably a lot more agile than Michel Vorm.

Tottenham were all in excess of the location – they’re fortuitous it was only 1-! Jason Cundy reacts to Spurs’ home defeat to RB Leipzig

Remarkable ERIK

If there was a person little good about the previous week or so, it is Erik Lamela. The person seriously is extraordinary.

Jose Mourinho claimed in the week that substantially like Ledley King back again in the working day, the Argentine has scarcely experienced over the very last number of months as he continues to get well from personal injury. But regardless of that, there he was coming off the bench 2 times in 4 times in two of our major video games of the season.

I never know about you, but I believed he adjusted the game on Sunday. It may have been a scrappy consolation target at the death, but the run was just the injection of rate we’d been missing.

If only he can remain fit, he could be a big participant for us in the closing months of the time.

Getty Photographs Inspite of not being capable to coach a lot, Erik Lamela is quite a great deal a good for Tottenham

Seeking OUT Summer time

In the terms of our gaffer, I simply cannot wait for summer.

We are crawling toward the finish line with unquestionably practically nothing remaining in the tank and it’s virtually hard to look at the lads making an attempt to pull on their own together every single week for the superior of the group.

No Harry, no Sonny and no Sissoko (sure I know, but Jose likes him), is seriously hitting us challenging. With players participating in out of position, Jan wanting like an aged decrepit sheep canine out there, and a absence of expenditure in January, these final couple months could be brutal.

And even though we’re on the matter, we need to be affected individual with Jose as well. The dude realises all of this, he can only do the job with the tools at his disposal.

