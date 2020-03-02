[erik-lamela-is-a-luxurious-player-tottenham-can-no-for-a-longer-time-afford-to-pay-for]

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur reacts for the duration of the Leading League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Picture by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Photographs)

Erik Lamela provides Tottenham essential production when he’s on the pitch, but that only doesn’t take place generally sufficient to justify his location at Spurs.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son weren’t the only Tottenham attackers lacking from the lineup towards Wolves on Sunday. Erik Lamela also skipped the match owing to harm. His body’s fragility is likely to put him on the improper facet of Jose Mourinho when the summertime transfer window commences.

The Argentine attacker can at minimum be lauded for his honesty. In accordance to Football London, he informed Mourinho that he wasn’t able of aiding the club in opposition to Wolves right before his team’s 3-2 defeat on the weekend. It’s great that he did not just take up a valuable put in the squad if he really did not imagine he could participate in powerful football.

That honesty won’t avert the transfer axe from crashing down on his neck this summer season. Mourinho is a supervisor who sites a terrific offer of great importance on the talent of availability. In other text, he needs gamers he can rely on 7 days in and 7 days out. That description does not explain Lamela in the slightest.

The good tragedy is that Lamela’s style of play would match Mourinho flawlessly. He’s just the kind of agitating attacking midfielder that has thrived below the Portuguese gaffter in the past. At his most effective, Lamela does a superb impersonation of Ivan Perisic for Spurs. Perisic, of class, is a participant that Mourinho has coveted for the far better section of a decade.

The suspectibility of equally Kane and Son to slide target to harm for prolonged period of time of time will put a terrific value on Tottenham getting tough attackers this summer season. Admirers are often guilty of analyzing gamers purely based mostly on their most effective and brightest moments. Mourinho and his coaching workers won’t drop sufferer to that temptation. They will evaluate Lamela centered on his contributions in excess of the whole season. It will be quick to find an attacker who can outperform him just by supplying ample performances on a standard foundation.

To place it plainly, Spurs fans who are fascinated in looking at Lamela ply his trade for Tottenham must make it a level to do so in advance of the current campaign finishes. He’s on borrowed time in North London. Mourinho will provide him this summer in an energy to acquire a player who at minimum stands a chance to continue to be balanced for a complete year.