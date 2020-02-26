[erik-morales-the-latest-name-confirmed-for-boxfan-expo]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

4-division entire world winner Erik Morales has verified that he will look at the sixth once-a-year Box Admirer Expo on Saturday, May two, 2020, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to five p.m.

Morales will keep a Meet up with & Greet with his followers at his booth in the course of the enthusiast celebration held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Supporter Expo is an yearly enthusiast party that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, common fights in Las Vegas, which includes Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s longtime household – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a ought to-do for combat followers coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of skilled fighters, promoters, and businesses associated in the boxing marketplace.

The Expo is the greatest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com- @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Lover Expo are out there on the web at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2020

Morales will make his 3rd visual appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, pics, personalized products and memorabilia. Morales will also have items to market for fans to take pleasure in. Boxing Fans will also have an prospect to consider images with this boxing legend also acknowledged as “El Terrible”.

Morales joins Michael Spinks and Jessie Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.