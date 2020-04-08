Erik Porter caught produced a thick muskie on the Chain O’Lakes in these instances of serious existence impacts, especially for a fireman/paramedic.

When I caught up with Erik Porter past 7 days, he mentioned, “I’m fishing now, just on the lookout for yet another.”

In late March on the Chain O’Lakes, Porter caught a 43¼-inch muskie — “thicker than a snicker,” as he pointed out on Fb.

It has been really a extend for Porter. He’s a fireman/paramedic in the suburbs. In late March, he experienced his 1st recognized exposure to COVID-19. He has to put on a mask during the firehouse. If any symptoms crop up, he will be sent dwelling.

“I have to be a large amount much more careful, do additional cleaning,” he mentioned. “There is absolutely nothing to be scared of till you get there. Nonetheless received to do the task.”

Porter is no stranger to thick muskie or fishing. He’s a person of the sons of Chip Porter, who is well-regarded in Chicago fishing.

When I questioned Porter if he had recognized that muskie could be there, he reported he observed her last slide.

“She is tremendous-white and super-black, so I am super-constructive that is very same fish,” he reported.

Last month, Porter was fishing with his buddy Danny Minogue when he boated the muskie late just one morning.

“There was only 1 hook in her higher lip,” he stated. “The struggle was only about 15 or 20 seconds.”

Porter did not choose a girth measurement before release, but he as opposed it to his personalized most effective, a 50¼-inch muskie caught on a different overall body of water final yr. That a person experienced a girth of 19 inches. He claimed his Chain muskie was thicker than that.

“She strike on a pause of the bait,” he mentioned. “I won’t be sharing the bait.”

Some tricks remain.

GoFundMe

Violet Talley, whose artistic fishing efforts I have published about, is employing her 3D laser-slicing/engraving equipment to make personal protective products for well being care personnel. She recognized a GoFundMe web page to aid purchase the medically accredited plastic essential. Simply click right here for the GoFundMe website page.

Wild issues

I know remaining-at-dwelling men and women are observing migrating birds and the antics of community Cooper’s hawks, squirrels, crimson foxes and coyotes. May perhaps it very last.

Stray cast

Dick Allen reminds me of a man who could fall an incoming mallard with 1 hand when ingesting a homemade bacon-and-egg sandwich with the other.