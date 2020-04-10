Erika Jayne Shades Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump: ‘Everyone Has Changed’

Erika Jayne is back on the phone with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Broadway star is currently working on a series of briefs to announce the 10th season of the show. Jayne points out that now “can have an impact on a person’s personal life.” When asked about her older sister Lisa Vanderpump, she did not object to being thrown out of her way.

Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Jayne | Nicole Weingart / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images / Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal and Getty Images

“I think this is the only time that can have real impact on people’s personal lives, do you know why?” Jayne spoke during her interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s the only time that can really impact someone’s personal life.”

Season 10 of RHOBH will see the addition of Garcelle Beauvais as a full house and Sutton Strack as a “romantic partner.” The pair joined Vanderpump at last year’s show. Jayne saw one thing, as no one in the store was missing.

“I’ll tell you, he didn’t forget it at the time of shooting,” Jayne said. “At no point did we visit and look at each other, and you know,” You know what? Do you know what we’re really missing? You know, not that. Everyone can be changed in the daylight. “

The first 10 times to take a sip on Lisa Vanderpump

The “XXpen $ ive” trailer is not the only chip going to Vanderpump. RHOBH’s award-winning product debuted one of Vanderpump’s specs.

“The crown is good, so just leave it where it is,” Vanderpump said on the 7th occasion.

Head 1 of Season 10 was born, “The Captain Is Not Important.”

“Kyle’s new dress line brings women together for New York Fashion Week,” the story states in Note 1. “Erika will take Lisa Rinna, Teddi, and Denise on a trip to memory the memory board. Denise introduces the group to her friend, Garcelle Beauvais. “

News has also said that the first episode will compete with Vanderpump, but here’s something we have to wait and see.

What are the 10 year signs?

Over the course of the first 10 years of the year, Bravo has released signatures to attract fans.

Kyle Richards writes a live intro about the Beverly Hills lifestyle, but does not name the city. “Almost there is more than enough clothing in everyone’s desk,” he said.

Lisa Rinna called out her dance moves and said, “The secret to life? People are leaving because everyone is looking.”

Dorit Kemsley is in love and has continued with his line from last year. This year he said, “I will never be the best of everything.”

Beauvais, the new business woman, would cover her work by saying, “Life is audition and honey, I’m going to that place.”

Teddi Mellencamp, pregnant this year, confessed to his baby boy and said, “You will never know what I’m thinking.”

Jayne quoted him at a Broadway stint in Chicago music by saying, “Break a leg? Not in this heel.

Closing the section, Denise refers to a personal culture and says, “My life may not be great, but I’m always happy.”

Beverly Hills homesteaders will premiere April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.