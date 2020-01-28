Eriksen couldn’t wait for Inter move Sport

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match with Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 4, 2019 in Manchester. – Reuters pic

MILAN, January 28 – Christian Eriksen said he was keen to join Inter Milan this month after completing a lengthy move from Tottenham today.

The 27-year-old Eriksen signed a contract with the Italian giants until 2024 after the clubs had reached an agreement for a reported transfer fee of EUR 20 million (RM 90 million).

“I couldn’t wait to get involved,” Eriksen told Inter TV. “It’s wonderful to be here and I’m happy to be a new inter-player.

“I am very excited and cannot wait to introduce myself to the fans. I have already experienced their warmth, it was a fantastic welcome. I feel great.”

Eriksen played 305 games for Spurs after moving to Ajax in 2013, scoring 69 goals.

The Danish international was an important part of the team that reached last season’s Champions League final and has been in the top four of the Premier League in the last four seasons under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he refused to extend his contract with the north London club beyond the end of this season, which meant leaving either this month or with a free end-of-season transfer was inevitable.

Eriksen expressed his desire to move to the end of last season and has been mocked by some Spurs fans in recent games as speculation about his future increased.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly never shown interest, and Eriksen was determined to face a new Serie A challenge, especially on behalf of inter-coach Antonio Conte.

“When I was in Tottenham, I got to know him. We met his Chelsea team and it was very difficult. I look forward to learning more about him and his team, ”added Eriksen.

“The numbers indicate that I did very well in England. Now is the time to take on a new challenge. I am very happy to have the opportunity to play for a large Serie A team. Inter is a fantastic club. “

Eriksen becomes Inter’s third signing of the January window after Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses from Chelsea are loaned to end Juventus’ stranglehold on the Serie A title.

Conte’s men are three points behind Juve at the top of the table, but their title challenge has stumbled with three consecutive draws lately.

Tottenham also confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis to succeed Eriksen. – AFP