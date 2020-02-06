Eriksen says he is a ‘black sheep’ at Spurs | Sports

Inter Milan’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (center) shoots at the Italian round of 16 against Fiorentina at the San Siro stadium in Milan on January 29, 2020. – AFP picture

LONDON, October 10 / PRNewswire / – Christian Eriksen said his decision to terminate his contract with Tottenham had made him a “black sheep” at the Premier League Club.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Inter Milan last month for a fee of around £ 17m (RM 90.7m) and ended his six and a half year stay at Spurs.

The Dane would have dropped out of the contract at the end of this season and had to move from London as he was ready for a new challenge after Spurs’ Champions League lost to Liverpool in June.

This admission caused some fans to excite him.

“I got blamed for a lot of things because I’m the bad guy,” he told BBC Sport. “I read that I was the bad person in the locker room and that it wasn’t good to be there since I said I wanted to go.”

Eriksen said it was a relief to start a new chapter in Italy.

“England has been very hectic in recent years,” he added. “From what I said in the summer, it was just ‘when will he go?’

“With every game it was: ‘Is he going? Isn’t he going? Of course, many people talked about it.

“Even the fans you see on the street said, ‘Thank you, goodbye and good luck. ‘But I was still there. It was a little weird. It is good in my head and for my body that I am in a new place and can start all over again. “

The Dane said speculation about his future hadn’t affected him, but he felt he had played about 30 games that looked like farewell games.

“If you have a short contract, you are the black sheep. Of course I did the interview. I was very honest I felt like I had to be honest. “

Eriksen confirmed there had been talks with Manchester United, but said a move to Old Trafford was never likely.

“It was just a matter of trying a new challenge in a new country,” he said. “When Inter showed up, it really wasn’t a difficult choice.” – AFP