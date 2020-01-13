Eriksen, Tottenham’s coach at Gedson Fernandes Transfer, will face Middlesbrough despite Interlink

Loading...

Jose Mourinho announced that Christian Eriksen will play Middlesbrough in Tottenham’s FA Cup replay on Tuesday despite reports of his upcoming move to Inter.

After months of speculation about his future, Eriksen has reportedly pledged to join Antonio Conte’s side to make £ 6.5m a year.

Getty Images – Getty

Christian Eriksen will play Middlesbrough on Tuesday

After the 1-1 draw earlier this month at Riverside Stadium, Spurs Boro in North London welcomed the repeat of the FA Cup.

“He’s playing tomorrow,” said Mourinho. “After that I have a match on Saturday and he might play again on Saturday.

“I can’t tell you more.”

gossip

Broadcast news live: Fernandes undergoes Spurs Medical, Man United on a £ 65m train

favorite

Pochettino runs for job in Barcelona despite saying he would ‘never go there’

LATEST

Liverpool’s news live: Red Star “would welcome Mbappe”, defender loaned

warned

McBurnie ‘recalls FA’s responsibility for gestures in Cardiff

LATEST

Arsenal transfer live news: Gunners confirm loan agreement, Arteta gives Nketiah update

graduation

Liverpool is on track to break the record for earning a month’s earliest title

robust

Man United’s ace could keep up with last season’s incredible Van Dijk record from Liverpool

THE BEST

City Ace tops the list of foreign players with the most goals in the Premier League

no nonsense

Whiteside’s wife sets a direct record for Rashford after a Man United mistake

facts

New lampard? Fernande’s statistics show how badly Man United needs him

The Portuguese also defended the Danish playmaker for his underperformance against Liverpool and insisted that it is difficult for unexplained players to perform as usual with so much speculation.

He continued: “If you ask me if I think that’s the best Christian Eriksen, I have to be honest and say no. If you ask me if I know the reasons, I’m not an idiot.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho has defended Eriksen for his underperformance against Liverpool

“I’ve been in football for many years and I know that a player in this situation is not a player, even if he wants to. I don’t blame or criticize the player. I’m just saying that it is normal for a player to be in this situation is not at the highest level, but I can also say that he helps us in games in which he plays with us. “

You can read the best posts from Arteta’s press conference in front of the Crystal Palace below …

On Middlesbrough

“The priority this month is to win tomorrow. Difficult game, championship teams, we know what they can do. We know what Fulham Villa did, what Leeds almost did to Arsenal, what Middlesbrough did to us.

“Difficult game, and in our situation we reached our limits two days ago and made an incredible effort against Liverpool. The players have brought a level of intensity to the game that they are not used to because Liverpool is really, really strong at this level and the players have given their all and imagined that these people will play tomorrow and then again on Saturday is really difficult. “

To other players who could start

“Even when I watch an FA Cup game, I can only tell you, and maybe I expect a later question: Why could Liverpool, for example, change 10 players for an FA Cup game? I can only tell you who is the only player who is not selected is Alderweireld.

“He is the only one I can rest because I have options. I can play with Vertonghen, Tanganga, Foyth, Sanchez. So he’s the only player I can say “goodbye, take two days off”. Apart from that, we are at our limits and everyone else has to go. “

Tailored to positive things from Liverpool

“The positive was a team in a very difficult situation, which competed against the best team in the country by far. We weren’t inferior for long periods and for some periods we were the strongest team.

“A debut by a young boy from the academy, English, against people like Salah and Mane, who are obviously among the best players in the world, good empathy from players and supporters, which is not an easy season and the result is a good season even a defeat.

“Better focus that makes me feel like what I’m screaming for is time to work, this time to work, the team and players at every level, which is a week of good work.”

“I saw the best Davinson Sanchez, the best Alderweireld, I saw the best concentration and concentration of the players. Of course we have some limitations, but we know that the game was a good game in very difficult circumstances. “

On the possible signing of Gedson Fernandes

“I’m waiting for news. Messages may or may not come. I am more concerned about Middlesbrough than the market.

Even if you have a player, you cannot play it in a replay. So at this moment I’m not interested in Gedson or any kind of player. “

,