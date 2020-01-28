Erin O’Toole is also a candidate for the Tory leadership

Welcome to a quick look at Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign in at the bottom of the page to have it delivered straight to your inbox.

They are back: The bright lights of West Block fell on the lower house yesterday as a departing conservative leader Andrew Scheer Prime Minister hurled Justin Trudeau with his first questions from 2020. First in French and then in English, Scheer Trudeau begged to allow this new NAFTAThe law that the Liberals want to pass quickly is weaker than the old NAFTA. They also did not agree on the economic situation and relations between Canada and China. Like in the old days. Watch the five-minute exchange.

Erin O’Toole participated in the Tory leadership race yesterday, right behind the other moderates Peter MacKayOwn announcement. O’Toole’s first campaign video– since 2017, when he last ran for the job – he campaigned as a workers’ champion (including auto workers in his own GTA equestrian sport), as an opponent of “lifting culture and the radical left” (with a dramatic B- Roll of a dismantled Sir John A statue) and the opposite of a career politician (expect a lot of memories from the O’Toole camp that he served in the Air Force for a dozen years).

Yesterday, hundreds of you were very interested in the MacKay campaign logo. It’s only fair to give you a look at it The O’Toole logo and slogan – True Blue Leadership – artfully combining two shades of blue. Agreement, mmm’kay?

Why doesn’t Peter MacKay speak French? The alleged leader of the Tory crown spent 18 years in Ottawa, where he was party leader and later prime minister. Stephen Maher writes in Macleans that MacKay had had free French lessons for years – but he’s not bilingual, as his weekend appearance has shown.

After leaving politics when he went to Toronto, MacKay did not go to one of the “seven sisters”, the big companies on Bay Street where top-class former ministers end up, which is strange for people living in this world appears. Before the conservatives choose him as their champion, it would be good to know why he was so busy that he didn’t have time to learn French.

How’s O’Tooles French? You decide.

This morning two conservative MPs will speak about an opposition day motion. Luc Berthold and Matt Jeneroux I want the house to ask that auditor to examine the government $ 186.7 billion Infrastructure expenditure. They point to a Parliamentary Budget Office Report in March 2018 that changes were made to this plan, but when the PBO requested a new plan, it found that it apparently “does not exist.” This could not end well for the liberals. Read the full text of the Tory application.

Iranian-Canadian lawyers team up with Pro Bono Ontario on behalf of the families of Flight 752Victim. The ICLP will “facilitate the recruitment of Farsi-speaking lawyers to volunteer to support the families of the victims”. This initiative is funded from two-year federal funds for victim support $ 218,029,

This morning Trudeau and his cabinet meet for the first time since their retreat last week. Ministers who have something to say will speak to reporters around noon. Only flies on the wall know what the cabins are saying behind closed doors, but presumably they will have to face the payment of Harry and MeghanAt some point the security costs.

Behavioral economists know everything about how to incentivize consumers to persuade them to change their habits. You are probably not surprised that a Federal discount up to $ 5,000 Taxpayers buying electric vehicles have used up almost half of their $ 300 million three-year budget in about eight months. This shovel comes from the Canadian press office in Ottawa, which routinely checks the information books delivered to ministers at the start of parliamentary sessions.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced earlier this month that it had seized 20 kg of cocaine worth approximately $ 2.5 million at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. In a travel bag. With “15 brick-shaped objects”. From the Caribbean island of St. Maarten. Did the smugglers try to be clichés?