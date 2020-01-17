Erin Schweikert, missing teenager found body in plastic trash can during human trafficking investigation in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA – Sources tell Action News that authorities positively identified the body of a woman found in a plastic trash can Thursday as police investigated a possible case of human trafficking in a house in south Philadelphia.

According to sources, the body is that of Erin Schweikert, 18, who went missing in September. The authorities informed his family.

Authorities said the body was found in the basement of a house in block 2100 Porter Street.

Sources tell Action News that at the moment, his death appears to be accidental.

However, sources say that someone will likely be charged with the abuse of a corpse because no one informed the authorities of Schweikert’s death – instead, they say, his body was placed in the basement.

Police sources told Action News that the investigation so far has revealed that the 18-year-old may have died from an overdose.

Officials from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office arrived home Thursday evening to serve a flight warrant. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has joined the sheriff’s office at the scene, working on a tip for a possible human trafficking case.

“The special victims unit came here with our sheriffs to deal with a human trafficking problem. They were looking for a missing woman who was about 18 years old,” said Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

Once on the scene, the authorities found five people, three men and two women. Some lived at home, according to Bilal.

Action News learns that one of the women has been added to the warrant for failing to appear in court on a charge of theft. The woman and the other four were arrested.

Authorities began to search the house and discovered the woman’s body in a plastic bin in the basement.

Neighbors who spoke to Action News said they felt something was wrong inside the house, but nothing as far as the police found.

“I just heard rumors about this family in particular. Rumors are still floating,” said a neighbor.

Previous reports from authorities have indicated that the body was found partially dismembered. Sources say this was not the case.

