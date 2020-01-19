Erith accident: man hit by van on Queens Road rushes to hospital

A man was rushed to hospital after being struck by a van in Bexley.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road, Erith at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday January 19 to report an injured man after a collision with a pickup truck.

The man – without further details – was found injured at the scene. His condition has been described as non-fatal,

The van involved in the incident did not stop at the scene, said the metropolitan police.

A force spokesman added: “A man, reportedly in his thirties, was later arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and remains in detention at a South London police station. .

“Road closures remain in place.”

Witnesses reported seeing a London Air Ambulance landing near the scene when traffic was reportedly poor in the area.

Bus lines 229 and B12 are diverted due to the incident.

A witness said on Twitter: “There was someone on this sidewalk wrapped in aluminum foil cover a little earlier, no car seems to have crashed when I passed by.

“Now closed to return to Morrison.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 or via @MetCC and quote CAD2784 / 19Jan.

