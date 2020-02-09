Erivo hails Phoenix speech condemning racism in Hollywood

Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Can I get a kick for Cynthia Erivo.

She is just an award for obtaining the coveted EGOT status and she does not inquire about the racism that continues to spread across Hollywood.

Last Monday, the Harriet star – who is the only black candidate in the main actress and original song categories at this year’s Oscar ceremony – published the speech of Joker actress Joaquin Phoenix on his Instagram account with the caption : “Joaquin Phoenix gives a word on institutional racism. Great respect. “

As she toured this week, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner kept the same energy about her brave remarks during her speech at the BAFTA Awards.

“It meant that someone like him was listening and seeing what was going on and got to the point where he can pretend it doesn’t happen anymore,” Erivo told Variety at Alfre Woodard’s 11th Sistahs Soiree in Los Angeles.

Last month, the British central rejected the invitation of the organization of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to perform its song “Stand Up” at the same ceremony.

“And to say it in a place that at the time he was really brave and it meant a lot to me, as a Briton, to hear him say it. I hope we have not fallen on deaf ears. We never know, ”she said. “But I think it was time for someone like him to say it, because people like me, the black girls of the world, the black men of the world, constantly say it, but we are not always heard. So maybe it would have taken that to change something. “

The 33-year-old London native is currently adorning the cover of this week’s edition of The Hollywood Reporter – channeling Alvin Ailey’s legendary muse, Judith Jamison, to the photos.

In the report, Erivo told best-selling author Roxane Gay that she was not that big to win the prizes – if she won one of the two Oscars on Sunday, she would become the youngest person to win the top four prestigious awards for television, music, film and theater.

“I think I said” EGOT “less than everyone,” she said. “I don’t know that it’s because I care less or that it’s not the most important thing for me. It really is, and it’s really about finding good work and playing roles that seem good to me. “

Gay also looked at the actress, singer, and songwriter about the tensions between black Americans and the rest of the black diaspora.

“At first I was naive, because I didn’t know it would be a huge problem for me to play this woman, because I had just played African-American women on stage,” Erivo said of the controversy that erupted over his legendary role. abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the film produced by Debra Martin Chase.

A fugitive slave who became a freedom fighter, Tubman remains a revered symbol in the history of blacks in America.

“Then I took stock,” she continued. “Good arguments have been made, but I think there is a discussion to be had between African Americans and black British actors about the experiences we share on either side of the pond. There are misconceptions that accompany this business and which we have not been able to discuss. And the fact is, I’m a storyteller and my goal is not to hurt anyone. My goal is to be sufficiently prepared to tell a story. “

“There is a conversation to be had about the specific experiences we each have in the business on either side of the pond,” she added. “You will see that there is a lack model (of work) for both parties. When something like this (role) happens, there is a need because it does not happen very often, when it It should happen much more often. It’s sad that we have to fight amongst ourselves because of this. ”

Erivo’s next big role plays another African-American icon, Aretha Franklin, in the anthology series Genius: Aretha in eight parts which should be broadcast for four consecutive nights, starting on Memorial Day, May 25, on National Geographic.

.