Erling Haaland continues his successful season with the sixth goal for Borussia Dortmund in the only THIRD game

You will never guess what happened during Saturday’s soccer campaign … Erling Haaland has only scored one goal!

The Norwegian striker was on fire this season and continued his remarkable form in front of the goal when Borussia Dortmund hosted Union Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

It only took him 18 minutes to score his sixth goal for Dortmund. Since moving from Red Bull Salzburg in January, it was only his third assignment for the German national team.

Haaland enjoys one of the most remarkable scoring seasons in football history

When Haaland was the quickest to respond to a ball sent in from the right flank, he knocked home to double Dortmund’s lead after Jadon Sancho fired the hosts at the top.

It was Haaland’s first start for Dortmund and the goal in the 18th minute meant that he had scored six goals for BVB in just 77 minutes of the Bundesliga!

Sancho’s previous goal was his twelfth in the league this season and he has delivered an excellent 12 goals and 12 assists in 17 Bundesliga games this season.

At the start of this season, the England international was the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to score double-digit goals and assists in the 2019/20 season.

