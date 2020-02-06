Erling Haaland declined Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund after showing a special video of the infamous yellow wall

Erling Haaland berated Manchester United to switch to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga giants showed him a “special video”.

The 19-year-old striker attracted the biggest clubs in Europe after his record-breaking start to the season at Red Bull Salzburg earlier this season.

Erling Haaland has so far shone for Borussia Dortmund this season

As a graduate of the Molde Youth Academy, Haaland was a tip to meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Old Trafford and even visit the training grounds.

Instead, he switched to BVB and didn’t look back. He scored eight goals in just four games, while Solskjaer signed a deadline day bargain and signed Odion Ighalo on loan.

Dortmund’s sports director Michael Zorc has revealed how the German team was able to win their counterparts in the Premier League for signing the contract, including a “special” video with Dortmund’s famous “Yellow Wall”.

About the video they showed Haaland, Zorc said to Sport Bild: “He seemed to like it!

The Yellow Wall is synonymous with Dortmund fans

“We had to go high to sign Erling, and it’s no secret that other well-known clubs have worked hard to win him over.

“I was like a little boy (when he spoke to Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola on Christmas Eve to confirm the deal).

“This combination of robustness, build quality, good technology and its speed makes Erling something special. In our first conversations there was already a positive mood and we both felt comfortable. Erling and BVB – that fits 100 percent.

“(He also has) an enormous personality and that suits Borussia Dortmund, our stadium and our fans.

“That is what makes our club and exactly what Erling was looking for. Such an atmosphere inspires him – he explodes on the field.

“Nevertheless, we will ensure that expectations do not rise immeasurably.”