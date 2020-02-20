[erling-haaland-special:-borussia-dortmund-will-not-move-to-the-premier-league-this-summer,-believes-ex-norwegian-star-jan-age-fjortoft]

There is ‘no chance’ of Erling Haaland leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer time, in spite of the rumoured €75million acquire-out clause in his contract.

That is what former Norway striker and near good friend of the Haaland family, Jan Age Fjortoft, has instructed talkSPORT after the 19-12 months-old’s newest breathtaking outing for the German club.

Dortmund defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the initial leg of their Champions League very last-16 tie on Tuesday, with Haaland scoring equally aims – which includes a breathtaking thunderbolt strike from 20 yards.

Getty Images – Getty Erling Haaland is a special, particular expertise and continued his insane scoring steak from PSG

The brace took his tally to an completely preposterous 39 plans in all competitions this period – which incorporates six hat-methods – and 11 in 7 given that he joined Dortmund in January.

Haaland experienced his decide on of top rated golf equipment this period, with Europe’s elite all swarming many thanks to his purple-sort form in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg.

He was connected with Juventus and it has not too long ago emerged he explained to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was eager on signing up for Manchester United.

But he and his father – previous Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest participant Alf-Inge, who has been influential in the way of his son’s profession – chose Borussia Dortmund to carry on his development to the major.

There is a common sensation that he is unlikely to be at Dortmund for prolonged. With rumours of a launch clause of all around €75m, it is likely bigger clubs will appear calling all over again.

But Fjortoft has disclosed ‘Team Haaland’ benefit the youthful striker’s enhancement significantly extra than the stage of the club he’s at.

And though he has been connected with moves to the Premier League Spain this summer season, Fjortoft thinks the teenager will stay at Dortmund for the foreseeable long run.

“This is a club that bought Dembele to Barcelona for €100m, but I just can’t see that happening [with Haaland],” reported the previous Norway striker.

Getty Visuals – Getty Erling Haaland has emerged as just one of the brightest younger skills in world football

“I really don’t have all the agreement aspects, he has a clause of €75m but I don’t assume that will be in the initial calendar year, so there won’t be a likelihood of that.

“I feel it would be intelligent for him [to stay]. He’s 19 and I’m happy Erling Haaland right now wakes up in Dortmund.

“It’s much better to wake up in Dortmund than in Manchester, Liverpool, Torino, Barcelona or Madrid if you’re a 19-calendar year-outdated shooting star.

“What I like about Staff Haaland, the son of a previous Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester Metropolis participant, is the important for them is growth and every little thing else is a consequence of that.

“All his career he has been building. From actively playing for his home town club and then to the best developer of expertise in Norway, Molde. Then he went to Salzburg, he could have long gone to a huge club then [he could have joined Juventus] and he could have this time as very well, but he’s at Dortmund.

“Dortmund are not a smaller club, by the way, but they’re nicely known for acquiring gamers to the upcoming level. He’s constantly finished that and it was just monumental what he did in opposition to PSG.

“He’s generally on the lookout to boost himself and I can see in his recreation there are items he can do better. He’s 6ft 4in and he can nonetheless gain a lot more headers, he can kept the ball improved, Dortmund can acquire far more edge of his amazing way of generating place for himself.

“I’m shock he’s scored so several ambitions, but I’m not shock that he’s taken the following level.

“Can he grow to be the finest Norwegian player ever? He unquestionably has the likely.

“He’s just receiving superior and much better. We’re stunned that he’s produced so quickly.”

