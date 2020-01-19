Erling Haaland’s impressive hat trick on Borussia Dortmund’s debut, Conor McGregor’s heartwarming gesture, Roy Hodgson on Pep Guardiola and other things we loved

Liverpool won 13 times in a row in the Premier League when the lead expanded to 16 points at the top of the table. Manchester City was contested after the death of Crystal Palace, and Chelsea was made ill late in Newcastle.

But a lot more happened at the weekend, and that’s exactly what talkSPORT.com noticed.

The focus is on Haaland

Borussia Dortmund’s £ 17m man Erling Haaland made headlines on his debut with a breathtaking hat trick of 23 minutes.

The 19-year-old started on the bench for his new team, but was introduced by Augsburg 3-1 after 56 minutes after Lucien Favre.

The Norwegian only needed three minutes to open his account. After a splendid pass by Jadon Sancho, he hit the ball home excellently.

Erling’s bride Håland lost 3-1 to Dortmund.

Twenty minutes later, he finished his hat trick and they won 5-3

Oh yes, and it was his debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ItNuFtRk0U

– Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2020

England international Sancho prevailed against Dortmund just two minutes later before Haaland completed the turnaround when he took advantage of Thorgan Hazard’s good work to double his record with a simple finish.

And Haaland made sure that on a memorable day he would bring the match ball home for himself and his family in eleven minutes when he scored a left foot goal after Marco Reus’ ball.

collaboration

Real Madrid had an unlikely hero in defensive midfielder Casemiro when they came past Saturday night’s 2-1 win against Sevilla.

The defensive midfielder scored a second half for Zinedine Zidane’s men at Bernabeu, but it was the template for his first goal that made headlines in the Spanish capital.

A lush rear wheel from teammate Luka Jovic landed right in front of Casemiro, who shot the ball past Tomas Vaclik in the penalty area.

AFP or licensor

Casemiro asks Real Madrid’s audience to honor Luka Jovic’s efforts after his impressive support in the 2-1 win against Sevilla

A work of art by Luka Jovic

– completely surprised the many defenders with this pass

– a very precise passage, even though it is a rear wheel

Luka Jovic and his first assistant for Real Madrid!

pic.twitter.com/Iw3Lj4fZBf

– Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) January 19, 2020

The Brazilian then turned to the home crowd and asked them to welcome Jovic for his impressive ability in the encounter with the LaLiga.

The young striker had problems getting into the game in the first half. The Seville defense marked him firmly and left him little leeway.

He was rewarded for his staying power after the break and played a crucial role in Real, who came from behind to save a priceless victory in the bid for the 34th championship title.

After the game, Casemiro said the following about the 22-year-old:

Just like Casemiro, thank you Jović.

He still adapts, it was the first time that he had three starts in a row. He was very good and got better with every game. Not only was it great support, it was also a moment that changed the game in our favor.

Keep working, your days are coming! pic.twitter.com/C2Ftn3Wq1Z

– BlancoTalks (@BlancoTalks) January 18, 2020

answer

Roy Hodgson, the head of Crystal Palace, was annoyed when asked what he could learn from Pep Guardiola before his team went to Manchester City on Saturday.

Guardiola was a revolutionary force in English football, winning consecutive Premier League titles with City, leading them to an unprecedented national triple last season.

However, Hodgson is also a manager with a wealth of experience – 45 years to be precise – and he has had a lot of success during that time.

He is also one of the few managers who were able to prevail against the Spaniard. Saturday’s 2-2 followed a surprising 3-2 win last season, while the Eagles were also responsible for stopping the victory run in the Centurions campaign.

And before the game, there was a lot of talk about the respective ages of the two coaches before the game, with Guardiola being asked if he could see himself in the cabin at the age of 72 – what Hodgson is now.

“I think if you are still training at 72, it must be boring at home,” said Guardiola.

“I am always a little annoyed when you are 72 in coaching at the age of 45 and asked what you can learn from other coaches and managers.” 👊

Roy Hodgson was not happy when asked what he could learn from Pep Guardiola. 😳 # ManCity | #CPFC pic.twitter.com/TOubsOswG1

– Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) January 19, 2020

After responding on Friday that he had nothing to learn, the palace manager took the opportunity to give his preferred answer after an encouraging result on the street.

“I am annoyed with myself from yesterday because I am always a little angry when you are 72 years old in coaching at 45 and asked what you can learn from other coaches and managers – not that I do not respect them and not I don’t think they do a wonderful job, ”he said.

“I found the perfect answer overnight. I should have said that I should lose. “

Nobel

Conor McGregor had a devastating 40-second win over Donald Cerrone when the Irishman triumphantly returned to the Octagon early Sunday morning.

The Notorious, who fought at UFC 246 for the first time in 15 months, bled Cerrone’s nose with a few unorthodox shoulder strikes in the first seconds of their welterweight fight.

And after he did the Las Vegas business, he took the time to comfort the veteran’s grandmother with a heartwarming gesture.

The 31-year-old now wants to face welterweight against Jorge Masvidal and the current division champion Kamaru Usman.

In his press conference after UFC 246, McGregor said: “I am more than ready. I enjoy this division.

Getty Images

It was an emotional night for McGregor when he returned, which was over in just 40 seconds

“I don’t think they’re happy. Okay, they’re a little bigger, but I think Donald (Cerrone) is bigger than Jorge (Masvidal), he has a win over Donald.

“I don’t know what Dana (White) said. I want to see them on the scales tonight and see where they are.

“At the end of the day we have to weigh 170 and I feel good at 170. Usman is small enough – he is what? 5ft 8in.

“I am more than ready for this division. I am here in this division. I have some nice wins in this division now. We will see what happens.”

What a mullet

Tim Elliott met Askar Askarov on the preliminary UFC flyweight card and it turned out to be one of the most fascinating competitions of the night.

Askarov won by a majority, but Elliott – and his mullet – was the star of the show.

The American repeatedly approached Askarov’s blows and asked the Russians to open up to him. In the opening round, he hit a heavy shot for his problems.

It seemed to turn Elliott off – in short – but the Kansas-born flyweight managed to break free and keep fighting.

A nice sight, isn’t it? His legs buckle and his head sinks as if he’s outside, but then he finds himself again in a split second.

Despite his loss, no one can doubt the man’s tenacity at night.

Welcome

Who are you going to call? … Alan Pardew apparently.

ADO Den Haag fans unveiled a great Ghostbusters banner to mark Pardew’s first game, which is responsible for the Eredivisie team.

The former coach of Newcastle, West Ham and Charlton was recently appointed as the Dutch club’s new coach.

The 58-year-old Pardew with Chris Powell as an assistant has the task of keeping the club in the Dutch top league.

The two were spectacularly greeted by fans for their game against RKC Waalwijk, albeit a bit bizarre.

And it was an unforgettable day for Pardew and Co. when The Hague had their first league win in eight games and won 2-0 over RKC Waalwijk – a result that puts them five points above their relegation opponents.

That must hurt

It was a moment of total delirium for St. James Park when Isaac Hayden took on Chelsea in the 94th minute on Saturday night.

When Hayden ran to the Milburn booth, it was the kind of scenario every fan dreams of.

At the frenzied celebrations of the late Newcastle winner, Matt Ritchie put the corner flag directly into the crown jewels of a fan.

Pay close attention to the right side of the screen. pic.twitter.com/zgBt3YLzmE

– Reginaldo Rosario (@ Regi1700), January 18, 2020

But the ecstasy soon turned into sheer agony for an unfortunate fan when Matt Ritchie pulled off his corner flag celebration celebration.

Ritchie probably didn’t know about it at the time, but the corner flag turned on the way to an unsuspecting trailer and hit him right where it hurts. Ouch…

nahh so damn Haydens just hit at the last minute and matte ritchies just threw the corner flag into the crowd and it’s just gone and hit this bald guy in the tail 😭 in fucking tears man #nufc pic.twitter.com/3YyicO4YEn

– J̸o̸s̸h̸ G̸r̸e̸e̸n̸e̸r̸ (@greener_josh) January 18, 2020

Bizarre

Florian Lejeune, Newcastle defender, bizarrely explained in the club’s matchday program for the above game how he had a body.

The magpies’ tombola section raises random questions about a number of strange and wonderful topics that their troops can answer.

Lejeune was asked how he could get rid of a body – if he only had an hour to get rid of it.

Newcastle United football club

The bizarre question that came up in the program

He replied, “I’m watching a series called” You “, and that’s what it’s about!” I would put it in the trunk of my car, drive out to sea, put it on a boat, and throw it into the sea with weights . “

A bit strange, to say the least …

It brewed

The young Liverpooler Rhian Brewster underlined exactly why he is rated so highly by many in the game when he scored his first professional goal for Swansea against Wigan on Saturday.

The striker, who is on loan at the Liberty Stadium until the end of the season, made headlines in 2017 when he won the Golden Boot and England won the U17 World Cup.

Chelsea loaner Conor Gallagher prevailed against Brewster eighteen minutes after the encounter, and the 19-year-old showed great composure when he shot the ball into the lower corner for the first time.

banter

Manchester United’s former defender, Patrice Evra, is just the right man – and to say the least.

The 38-year-old, who had hung up his boots in July 2019, was on Sunday with Graeme Souness and Roy Keane when Liverpool took on the Red Devils on TV.

Liverpool missed a goal in Anfield in the first half after Virgil van Dijk was fired home after a foul on David de Gea in preparation for Roberto Firmino’s goal.

During the half-time break, the former Liverpool player and manager began swearing at VAR and underlined his disbelief about why the goal had not been allowed.

“If your starting position is that a goalkeeper can’t be touched, it’s a foul,” said the Liverpool legend.

“But that is not the rule, he campaigned for it as fairly as possible. Under no circumstances is this a foul, under no circumstances.

“They talk about VAR as a kind of great computer that’s perfect in every way. It’s a human error and they don’t know what they’re doing.”

“That’s the bottom line. They don’t know what they’re doing. Ask a soccer player. It’s ridiculous.”

Evra responded by bursting out laughing at the end of Souness’s chatter and checking the Scotsman’s glasses to see what exactly was in them.

Never change for someone, Patrice …