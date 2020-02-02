Erling Haaland’s parade, Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot on goal, Jose Mourinho’s emotions, Novak Djokovic’s triumph at the Australian Open and much more that we loved

It was another eventful weekend in the world of sports.

Novak Djokovic won his 17th Grand Slam while Tottenham defeated Pep Guardiolas Man City for the sixth time this season.

In the following, talkSPORT.com lists eight highlights …

Erling Haaland in doubles

Haaland just can’t stop scoring at the moment.

Erling Haaland is in unstoppable form

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in just THREE games since moving from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund last month.

At his first start for the Bundesliga giants, he scored a double on both sides of the half in the 5-0 win over Union Berlin.

Since Dortmund is only three points ahead of leaders Bayern Munich, they will use their chances against everyone with a Haaland bang in shape.

• 7 goals

• 136 minutes

A goal less than * ALL * 2️⃣0️⃣ minutes in a Dortmund jersey! 😳

Erling Haaland started his Bundesliga career in a ridiculous way! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBFL3xE0Ac

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for the ninth consecutive time in the league

Despite being 34, Ronaldo is still afraid of the defenders.

He converted two penalties into Juventus’ 3-0 win over Fiorentina to bring his Serie A goal to 19 for the season when he scored the ninth consecutive league game.

Only Ciro Immobile (25) has scored more league goals this season than Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop scoring at the moment

Adama Traore could not surpass a dislocated shoulder

Traore is a beast.

With five goals and seven assists this season, he was one of the most consistent top performers of the wolves.

And the Spaniard twisted his shoulder in the first half of the goalless draw of the Wolves at Manchester United.

If you thought that would end his evening, you were very wrong.

Traore played until the 76th minute when he was withdrawn due to a leg injury.

Wolf boss Nuno Espirito Santo said, however, that the injury is “nothing serious”.

He said, “I know he’s in a lot of pain. He pushed his shoulder out and Matt (Perry), the doctor, managed to put it back.

“In the end he had another kick, so he’s on ice now. But I don’t think it’s serious.”

Adama Traore was eventually forced to suffer a leg injury

Jose Mourinho’s hilarious emotions on the line of contact

Raheem Sterling, who was on the yellow card for a horror challenge against Dele Alli, seemed to dive into the box just seconds after Hugo Lloris saved an Ilkay Gundogan.

After VAR agreed with referee Mike Dean’s decision not to award another penalty, Sterling was able to expose the simulation to a second caution.

And Mourinho was absolutely in his head when he found that the England striker was already on the yellow card and was not dismissed.

He left his seat dramatically and ran to the fourth officer to protest, waving an imaginary yellow card.

It was the classic Mourinho.

Said Benrahma’s tribute

Benrahma paid an emotional tribute to his late father in Brentford’s 5-1 win at Hull.

The winger scored a hat trick when Thomas Frank’s team improved their promotional qualifications.

Benrahma opened the scoring with a nice 20 yard hit and took off his jersey to reveal a message in French saying “I love you, dad”.

It was a sweet moment that was slightly tarnished by the inevitable yellow card that followed.

Said Benrahma paid an emotional tribute to his late father

Steven Bergwijn’s dream debut

Bergwijn was a surprising addition to Tottenham’s starting line-up against Man City as he only made a £ 25m train from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

And he paid back Mourinho’s trust by giving Spurs the lead with an excellent goal after 63 minutes.

Bergwijn was dismissed with an apparent convulsion in the 70th minute, but it was still a dream debut for the winger.

Steven Bergwijn made his Tottenham debut

Novak Djokovic triumphs at the Australian Open

Djokovic beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the Australian Open after two losses.

The Serb secured a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 victory in a dramatic competition.

With 17 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is only three of record holder Roger Federer.

It was Grand Slam No. 17 for Novak Djokovic

Dillon Phillips’ one-handed rescue

Although Phillips has only scored one goal since October, he has been an outstanding performer for Charlton this season.

And the goalkeeper reminded everyone of his talent in a crucial six-pointer relegation game against Barnsley when he fended off an excellent one-handed shot.

Charlton led 1-0 thanks to Lyle Taylor’s opening game. A header from Mads Andersen seemed to hit Barnsley.

However, Phillton’s strong right hand secured Charlton’s lead when Aapo Halme hit the post on the rebound.

The Addicks won 2-1 against Barnsley and secured a first win since matchday two.