Ernst defends Biden’s remark | Memo of talking points

In an interview with CNN on Sunday morning, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) responded to the backlash she received for her remark last week about whether Biden’s arguments focused on Trump’s legal team would influence the caucuses of democratic Iowa.

“The Iowa caucuses are this Monday evening,” Ernst told reporters last Monday. “And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the constituents of the Iowa caucus, those supporters of the Democratic caucus. Will they support Vice President Biden at this point?”

When Tapper asked if she “was focusing on Biden because you think he poses the greatest threat to Trump,” Ernst blamed the directors of the house for allegedly raising the Bidens excessively.

“No, I think in this conversation we had with reporters the other day, it was quite obvious that the directors of the House mentioned Vice President Biden and his son Hunter and Burisma more than 400 times in their opening arguments – 400 times in their opening arguments. Ernst said before adding that “the Democrats did it” and “the White House lawyer spent a number of hours outlining the situation with Burisma”.

Ernst went on to argue that she “just pointed out that Iowa has very smart voters, very educated caucuses” and that “if they are paying attention to all the dynamics with the candidates, it could be something they would take into consideration. “

When Tapper insisted that his remarks would undermine the GOP’s argument that Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine had nothing to do with electoral politics or Biden’s campaign, Ernst said: “I don’t think not that it undermined it at all. “

“I think, once again, what we have seen are the Democrats presenting their case. And I think it really showed that there was something to worry about with Burisma, “said Ernst. “And so I think the Democrats can follow that. They will make that decision when they go to caucuses tonight. “

After Ernst insisted that “there is a corruption problem in Ukraine”, Tapper asked to clarify that it was not “necessarily Bidens” but a problem of corruption in general , and Ernst agreed.

“And, of course, the president deepened that and took this issue,” said Ernst. “But, again, you know, we want to see how it influences our caucuses tomorrow night as they go to their polling stations.”

Tapper then began to press Ernst again on how his remarks “seem to undermine the argument that this was not electoral politics”, given the lack of evidence behind any illegal activity involving the Bidens and Ukraine.

After Tapper pointed out that “Joe Biden was leading American politics” and Ernst’s remarks “seem to suggest that you think it could have an effect” on the election, Ernst said that she “thinks it does.” done “because” whether it was the intention or not, now everything is connected. “

Watch Ernst’s remarks below:

Joni Ernst responds to the backlash she received for her remark Biden pic.twitter.com/8kEgMMTqaK

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 2, 2020