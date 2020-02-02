Ernst: GOP could oust Biden

On the eve of Iowa caucuses, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) considered removing Joe Biden if he were to win the presidency in this year’s election in an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday.

Ernst’s latest remarks come on the heels of his controversial comment last week when she wondered aloud to reporters whether Trump’s legal team arguments in the Senate recall trial would influence Biden in the Democratic Iowa caucus.

“I am really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the constituents of the Iowa caucus, these Democratic supporters of the caucus,” Ernst said last Monday. “Will they support Vice President Biden at this point?”

In her interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday, Ernst suggested that if she were elected, Biden would risk being charged by the Republicans because “this door to everything that has been opened has been opened.”

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he asks because, you know, we can have a situation where, if he were ever to be President Biden, that people immediately, just the day after he was elected, would say: “Well, we’re going to remove him,” said Ernst.

Ernst also told Bloomberg News that Biden would be charged “for being appointed to fight Ukrainian corruption while turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board with more than a million dollars per year “, fueling the denied statement of the former Ukrainian prosecutor. General Viktor Shokin that his investigation into Burisma led to his ouster after then President Barack Obama sent Biden to Ukraine to fight corruption. Shokin also accused Biden of wanting to protect his son, Hunter, who served on the company’s board of directors.

Earlier on Sunday, Ernst denied on CNN that last week’s remark indicated that it was focusing on Biden because it poses the greatest threat to Trump. Ernst went on to argue that she “just pointed out that Iowa has very smart voters, very educated caucuses” and that “if they are paying attention to all the dynamics with the candidates, it could be something they would take into consideration. “

Read the Bloomberg News interview here.