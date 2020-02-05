ERROR: The Iowa Democratic Party issues “minor corrections”, possibly due to the results of Black Hawk County

(KWWL) – As the results of the caucus continue to arrive, the Iowa Democratic Party is addressing other issues.

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the party sent a tweet indicating that “a minor correction was required” but did not explain exactly what the error was.

At about the same time, said Chris Schwartz, head of Black Hawk County, delegates from Senator Bernie Sanders were incorrectly handed over to Deval Patrick.

The Des Moines Register reported that the results released early Wednesday showed that Patrick had received 21 state delegates. The KWWL was unable to independently confirm this information.

When corrected results were posted on the party’s website, Patrick had no delegates.

In the same report from the register, the figures for Patrick in a district of Des Moines were incorrectly reported. Polk County Democrats chairman Sean Bagniewski confirmed via Twitter that their numbers had been incorrectly reported by the contracting state. He noticed that they were working with the party to correct the mistake.

The KWWL turned to the Iowa Democratic Party to comment.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.