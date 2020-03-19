Erykah Badu hints that a new album may appear soon

Erykah Badu teasing that may soon come out new music.

Responding to fans of Twitter, which asked if they had “new album” Bud suggested that she could use the extra time, which brought the isolation of coronavirus, to create new music.

“Shit … it looks like I have time”, – said one fan Badu, distributing rumors that a new album could be born.

You can see the tweet below.

Shit .. look how I have now is the time. https://t.co/mcGvqjeLaU

– ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 17, 2020

Earlier this year, Badu has announced that it intends to start selling fragrances that smell like a vagina. It followed from a similar product Gvenet Paltrow, which is sold in the shop “Goop”.

Neo-soul star launched her own online store “Badu global market,” February 20 and showed that the store will feature unique items.

As well as “pharmaceutical goods and traditional music merch”, music has opened for 10 journals that stocks will have a distinctive product. About how she did incense, she explained: “I took a lot of greenhouses and cut them into parchyki and burned Even his ashes..”

When asked whether the creation censer feels, she replied: “Yes, the man people deserve it!”

Meanwhile, last year Badu briefly feuded with slumber, standing Hampton, executive producer of the series Surviving R Kelly.

Music denied that she was invited to appear at the show, which stated in detail the numerous accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Kelly, who denied any breaches.