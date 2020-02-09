Erykah Badu opens its own online store, the global Badu market

Is there anything that artist Erykah Badu can’t do? Well, some would say to release a new album, but what is the rush? Badu is an artist who goes at his own pace, as he should, and no one should rush art. It has given the world plenty of music to enjoy until a new Badu album falls into our hands anyway, so fans must stay patient and happy with what they already have. In addition, fans can expect to see more of Badu on February 20 when it opens its new online store, Badu World Market. There is one element, in particular, that has already attracted the attention of the Internet.

The store will sell music (huzzah!), Pink Quartz, turquoise water bottles, Badu’s racks and products from Badu’s clothing line, Fuh. It also releases an incense called – wait – “Badu’s pussy.” Why is it thin, right? Badu explained his incense and smell in magazine 10:

“I took many pairs of my underwear, cut them into small pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it … People deserve it. There is an urban myth that my pussy changes men. Men I fall in love with and love me, change jobs and lives. “

Where to start? First of all, it’s a great idea, especially commercially. The store has not even opened yet and is getting a lot of publicity because of “Badu’s pussy”. Badu is, after all, an artist pushing the boundaries, so his brand and name are branded. It always does something new.

It’s a cooler, more inventive way to connect with fans than, say, Doritos’ taste of Post Malone. A snack will not make the fans feel closer to the star, but Badu’s incense, what is more personal than that? When asked if it was personal, Badu said, “People deserve it!” See, he always looks out for the consumer. Does anyone else in the music business have as good a sense of humor as Badu does? Dubious. It was still hilarious in last year’s overlooked comedy What Men Want.

Badu went on to add that the store is “encouraging networking between smaller brands and luxury art residences” and that it is “a hub to share space with all people.” There will be perfumes, clothes and incense based, what else.

Badu is one of those artists who manages to stay in pop culture with no new music but with his voice and presence. Sometimes her words cause controversy, but more often, inspiration. It never ceases to create something new and bold, even on its Instagram page. She keeps her fanbase happy by always having her voice clear and powerful in the world, whether in social media or elsewhere.

The upcoming Erykah Badu birthday show

Badu tends to announce sporadic concert dates, appearing at festivals or venues for about a month. He has not toured for a while. But if fans want to grab her item, and at home, they can soon. Every year, Badu celebrates her birthday in Dallas, Texas, at the bomb factory. It is a huge celebration of Badu, artists, family and friends. Comedian Dave Chappelle doesn’t miss it for some reason. The show continues until The Bomb Factory forces Badu and everyone else to go home, at least this is what happened last year. It’s a night of pure artistry and positivity, a feeling that only Badu herself could produce. It is unique and its store and personal incense are sure to be just as good.