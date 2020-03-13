Erykah Badu transforms her dress into her Hazmat costume – Info News

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2711%

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2712%

WENN / Inst

The singer of & # 39; Lady bags & # 39; presents & # 39; Sewing Social Distance & # 39; just two days after Naomi Campbell donated a costume of hazardous materials and gloves while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport.

News Info –

Erykah Badu He donated a stylish suit of hazardous materials while traveling through airports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral outbreak has inspired the “Lady Lady” singer to take her protective clothing to the next level by adding a touch of haute couture.

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2713%% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2714%

<br />

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2715%

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2716%

“Social Distancing Couture, by E.Badu Bootleg Hazmet (sic),” wrote in a caption accompanying a video of Erykah, dressed in an outfit wearing Louis Vuitton logos as he stands on an escalator at the airport. Austin, Texas.

<br />

Badu debuted in her protective couture dress just two days after the supermodel Naomi Campbell He traveled through Los Angeles International Airport in a suit of hazardous materials and gloves.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iqFRaCoyvw (/ embed)



“This is it, this is my care. What do you think?” Campbell asked in a YouTube video uploaded on Thursday, March 12, showing his complete safety aspect. “Honestly, this is not a fun time, it’s not a humorous time, I’m not laughing. That’s how I feel about traveling, if I have to travel.”

Next article



Floyd Mayweather Jr. flooded his Instagram page with photos of ex-Josie Harris after her death

% MINIFYHTML579f869ef2140c7f442f90020ddd6a2717%