Escape from Japan may be more common than many think

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan and is awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. After his first detention in November 2018, the media discussed the so-called hostage justice system in Japan for a while, which allows prosecutors to force the courts to hold suspects indefinitely before and during court proceedings. After Ghosn’s escape, this discussion can be seen in the news again, although its focus is misleading in that it gives the impression that Ghosn has been subjected to strict legal proceedings because he is not a Japanese. These legal procedures also apply to Japanese defendants.

A feature of Tokyo Shimbun on January 8th compares Ghosn’s case with that of foreigners committed to immigration control. Ghosn was released on bail and was able to take advantage of the relatively loose border security protocols for people with extraordinary means. The vast majority of foreigners in Japan have to deal with much stricter security regulations. And as a woman working with immigration detainees said, Ghosn could raise the enormous amount of the bail, while some immigration detainees remain in custody for years because they cannot bail them for temporary release.

Although both immigration and the judiciary are currently under the supervision of the same government ministry, Tokyo Shimbun compares apples and oranges since Ghosn was subjected to the Japanese judicial system after his arrest, while most immigration detainees do not, since the case is never arrested. They are only held briefly by the immigration authorities without having to follow a proper procedure.

According to Mainichi Shimbun, 1,246 people were held in immigration detention centers in Japan in January 2019. There is no amnesty system in Japan that allows foreigners to stay in the country upon arrival while studying for residence status, although there used to be something similar. From 2018, foreigners who appear in an entry port and apply for refugee status will be arrested while the authorities are investigating – if they don’t actually try to force them to return to their country of origin. In 2018, around 10,000 people applied for refugee status. Forty-two were approved.

The December issue of Sekai has a peculiarity that explains the thinking behind the procedures that cause foreigners to be held for so long. Attorney Koichi Kodama explains how the system changed in 2018, which is believed to reflect new guidelines that were approved in 2016. Previously, applicants could stay in Japan while their applications were being reviewed, a process that should not have taken longer than six months. If it took longer, which was often the case, the applicant was usually given a work permit in the meantime. The applicant should have entered Japan legally and then applied for refugee status from an immigration authority. The guidelines for 2018 include other reasons for refusing refugee status, many of them due to the activities of applicants after their arrival in Japan. If an applicant commits a crime, his application is obviously denied. However, other reasons for the rejection are problems with “adaptation to society”, measures that help other foreigners to remain inappropriately in Japan and, what is most confusing, “continue to apply for (residence) status without one corresponding right to refugees ”.

According to Kodama, these guidelines were adopted because the ministry’s resources were based on around 1,000 applications per year, a number that has not been realistic since 2008, when the number of applications rose above 1,000 for the first time. However, instead of hiring more personnel and streamlining the process, the ministry has only tightened the standards for whereabouts, and some of these guidelines may violate the United States’ Refugee Status Agreement signed by Japan. However, this approach to refugee control also seems to apply to the granting of residence status to all foreigners, since every case depends on the mood of an immigration officer and immigration is not subject to judicial procedures unless a lawsuit is filed.

This situation was explained in an article by Asahi Oda about a Filipino woman named Emelita, who has been detained for more than three years, in Harbor Business Online on December 19. Emelita is married to a Japanese citizen and has two children born in Japan. A few years ago, she worked in a Filipino pub and did the bookkeeping on instructions from the owner, which meant that banking was done. Then she was arrested for a crime that Oda doesn’t specify, but that seems to have something to do with the pub’s finances. Emelita says she didn’t understand the charges against her and didn’t know she was doing anything wrong. Nevertheless, Emelita and the owner were convicted of violating the entertainment control law. She was jailed for a year and a half before being released on parole. When she was released, the immigration authorities immediately took her into custody and put her in a detention center awaiting deportation even though she has underage children in Japan and is paying her debts to society.

Emelita’s lawyer filed for temporary release, and immigration expressed the trial by demanding more time to prepare the documents. She went on a hunger strike last summer. According to her lawyer’s home page, Emelita was released on December 23, but was prevented from seeing her children or husband until then.

Emelita is not a refugee, but her case shows that even foreigners who have been granted a Japan residence permit can be subjected to the same arbitrary processes that make it difficult for refugee applicants to stay.

The point of convergence between Ghosn’s situation and that of immigration detainees is that flight becomes a natural impulse. Ghosn says he may have considered himself a prisoner of Japan for the rest of his life and was just waiting for the trial. According to Tokyo Shimbun, 332 foreign nationals disappeared from immigration detention in June last year, compared to 96 in 2014 during the preliminary release, probably because they feared that they would be detained without explanation. The big difference, however, is that many of these refugees stay in Japan.

