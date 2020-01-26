Captain John Hart tries to release a mad scientist from prison, and an important part of Torchwood’s story is revealed in Torchwood’s second episode: The Sins of Captain John.

Do you remember the resurrection gauntlets from Torchwood’s first two series? The ones who would bring someone back from the dead? Of course you do – after all, they were an important part of that early era of the show. They are also an important part of the new audio prequel The Sins of Captain John. But have you ever wondered who made them or where they came from? This is exactly what Escape from Nebazz is researching.

The episode focuses on Captain John Hart (James Marsters), who tries to Dr. Magpie (Kathryn Drysdale) released from prison. Why does he need your help and how is it linked to the origin of the gloves? The answer to the latter question is surprisingly casual.

In Torchwood, the gauntlets were puzzled. We didn’t know where they came from, we just knew that they could bring the dead back to life. They were incredibly powerful and possibly the product of an incredibly ancient civilization.

Captain John’s sins, who or what brought them about, are a brave decision for this series. Especially when you consider how weird this spin-off series is, it’s not surprising. But is the act of this revelation fair?

An easier episode

While we’re learning a great deal of mythology in this episode, Escape from Nebazz is fairly easy in terms of the plot, especially compared to the previous story. While The Restored was definitely a fun and funny episode, it also showed history, schemers, and zombies.

However, Escape from Nebazz offers much less. The fact that John spends a lot of time getting drunk in this episode should tell you a lot. We have an additional storyline with a pretty interesting way of life, but the story is much more focused on Captain John and Dr. Glue the magpie together while trying to escape. It contains some of the comedies from the previous episode, but is not quite as effective overall.

Escape from Nebazz is entertaining, but not as entertaining or memorable as the opening sequence. Not a bad episode, just not a great one.

Did you want to know the origins of the resurrection gloves? Do you find the disclosure satisfactory or do you ruin the secret of the original episodes? Let us know in the comments below.