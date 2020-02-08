Escape from Tokyo: day trips from the capital

The British diplomat Ernest Satow (1843-1929) wrote in his book “A Diplomat In Japan” published in 1921 in the 1880s a lot about travel in Japan: How Japanese traveled, where they stayed, what they ate and what happened during his own travels on the Tokaido (“Baltic Sea Road”) from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Satow declared the Japanese to be “great travelers”: “There are plenty of printed travel routes in the bookstores, which provide the smallest possible information about inns, streets, distances and other details desired by tourists.”

Travel remains simple and fairly well documented to this day. The country has never been so accessible thanks to increasing English signage and mastery of the English language by people visiting hotspots for travelers across the country.

Just like in the days of Gokaido (Five Motorways), sightseeing doesn’t have to be limited to the capital only when you settle or live in Tokyo for your vacation. Easy travel makes the humble higaeri-ryokō (day trip) from Tokyo definitely feasible.

Sculpture: The Hakone Open-Air Museum houses over 100 sculptures by leading artists of the 20th century, including “Miss Black Power” by Niki de Saint Phalle. | OSCAR BOYD

Hakone

Although Hakone is really on the well-trodden path, it does not mean that it should be overlooked. Starting with swimming on the Hakone cable car over the volcanic Owakudani to Kuro Tamago (black eggs) prepared in the hot springs, and exploring the outdoor sculptures, including works by Picasso, in the Hakone Open-Air Museum do. The trip on the Kazoku Fune (pirate ship) around the lake is more “one piece” than peaceful, but the view of Fuji, numerous onsen (hot springs) and the extensive infrastructure make Hakone an easy win.

From Shinjuku Station, take the Odakyu Odawara Line Romancecar Limited Express directly to Hakone-Yumoto Station (¥ 2,330, an hour 39 minutes).

The Daibutsu, a 13 meter high statue of Amida Buddha, is one of the main attractions of Kamakura. | GETTY IMAGES

Kamakura

Beaches, boutiques and temples are the reward of a day trip to Kamakura. The former de facto capital of Japan gave its name to the Kamakura period (1185-1333). Although the remains of Japan’s first shogunate are sparse, the city’s Buddhist relics have not survived. These include the 12th-century wooden statue of the eleven-headed Kannon (God of Mercy) in Hasedera, the impressive Sanmon Gate in Kenchoji (1253), and the oldest Zen temple in Kamakura, Jufukuji (1200). Wash your money at the Zenirai Benten Shrine to boost purchasing power, visit Yuigahama Beach to soak up the sun, sea, and sand in July and August, or hike the Daibutsu Trail that follows the nearby one “Big Buddha” is named – a 13 meter high bronze Buddha statue from the 12th century.

Take the Shonan-Shinjuku Line Rapid to Kamakura Station (940 yen, one hour). To reach the beach, ride the enode to Yuigahama Station (¥ 200, nine minutes).

Made for escape: Lakehouses in Karuizawa, a Nagano Prefecture destination for Tokyo residents who want to relax away from the city. | “RANEKO” ABOUT FLICKR

Karuizawa

This mainstay of Nagano Prefecture has long been a Bolthole for the Tokyo people and was first seen as a retreat by foreigners from the Meiji era (1868-1912) who helped Japan modernize. Large hotels opened – the Mampei in 1896 (still open; John Lennon stayed here) and the Mikasa in 1906 (now a museum). There is modern art at the Karuizawa New Art Museum and the Wakita Museum of Art, Herbst-Momijigari at Kumoba Pond, and a variety of shops and restaurants along Karuizawa Ginza Street. This place can be visited literally.

From Shinjuku Station, take the Saikyo-Kawagoe Line Rapid and change to Hokuriku Shinkansen in Omiya (¥ 5,610, about an hour 30 minutes). Or take Hokuriku Shinkansen directly from Tokyo Station (¥ 5,820, an hour 12 minutes).

Vine to glass: The Katsunuma region in Yamanashi Prefecture is Japan’s answer to the Napa Valley. | “LWYANG” ABOUT FLICKR

Katsunuma

Katsunuma is Japan’s wine country. Today, this area is part of Koshu in Yamanashi Prefecture and is home to almost a third of all wineries in Japan – a legacy that dates back to the 1870s. Historic wineries such as Lumiere, founded in 1885, are proud of their origins, while the former Miyakoen Wine Museum, which has been converted into a residence, teaches the history of the craft. Modern wineries like MGVs speak for an exciting future of Japanese wine production.

Take the Chuo Line Limited Express from Shinjuku Station to Enzan Station and change to the Chuo Line Regional Train to Katsunumabudokyo Station (¥ 3,750, an hour 39 minutes). Taxis from the train station to wineries from ¥ 2000.

Historic: Kawagoe gained wealth as a trading post during the Edo period. Kawagoe Matsuri brings thousands to the city every October to spend a weekend full of festivities. | OSCAR BOYD

Kawagoe

You don’t have to travel all the way to Kyoto to get to know ancient Japan. Kawagoe, today’s name Little Edo, flourished during the Edo period (1603-1868) by trading various goods (famous sweet potatoes in the early 19th century) in the capital and was nicknamed “Edo no Daidokoro” or “Edo’s Kitchen” “. Kawagoe’s commercial district is the only government-designated historic district in Saitama Prefecture. The years of intense trading left dozens of kurazukuri-style buildings in the city. Clay walls indicated rich traders who could afford this level of security. Kurazukuri no Machinami (Warehouse District) north of Kawagoe Station is the place to stroll. For almost 400 years, the annual Kawagoe Matsuri has drawn thousands to the city every October.

To reach Kawagoe Station, take the direct Saikyo Line Commuter Rapid Service from Shinjuku Station (¥ 770, about an hour).

Cathedral to concrete: The outer underground drainage channel of the metropolitan area has saved the capital from billions of yen in flood damage. | OSCAR BOYD

Outer underground drainage channel of the metropolitan area

This complex is a concrete cathedral for civil engineering and has saved the government of the Tokyo Metropolitan Region billions of yen in potential flood damage to date. Starting at the “RyuQkan” or “Dragon Q Building” (“dragon” from a local legend; “Q” from “Aqua”), visitors descend to see the Kasukabe underground flood protection armor. It is the largest underground flood drainage system in the world with pumps that can pump 200 tons of water per second into the Edo River. You cannot simply enter this city wonder; Tours (1,000 yen) must be booked in advance.

From Shinjuku Station, take the Saikyo Line Commuter Rapid to Omiya and change there to the Tobu Urban Park Line to Minamisakurai Station (850 yen, one hour 12 minutes). From here, take the Aeon Mall Kasukabe Line bus and get off at RyuQkan station (¥ 200, about 10 minutes). More information about tours can be found at gaikaku.jp.

Spring in Minamiboso: From January to March, people come to the Boso Peninsula every year to admire their rapeseed fields. | GETTY IMAGES

Minamiboso

Minamiboso on Chiba’s Boso Peninsula is overlooked, but offers a refreshing break from Tokyo. From late January to March, the fields fill with flowers – as do restaurants such as Hanabo in Chikura (a city with hot springs on the east coast) that serves flower tempura. The local Namerō specialty (a medley of the day’s fish, pounded into a patty) and sanga (same but grilled) can be consumed in various fish restaurants in the area. Food and spirituality meet in Takabe Jinja, dedicated to Iwata Mutsukari (Shinto god of cooking). For hiking near the Wadaura, also on the east coast, there is the “Bridal Road” – a simple, three-hour round through the forest.

Leave Tokyo Station on the Wakashio Limited Express and change at Soga Station to a local Uchiba line train to Chikura Station (¥ 3,160, two hours 30 minutes). For Wadaura, take the Wakashio Limited Express from Tokyo Station to Awa-Kamogawa Station and change to a Uchiba Line local train (¥ 4,330, two hours 29 minutes). Driving makes it easy to cross Minamiboso (an hour and 45 minutes from Tokyo).

Artful: Nikko is one of the most popular day trips from Tokyo, known for its UNESCO World Heritage Toshogu Shrine. | OSCAR BOYD

Nikko

Nikko is known for nature. The impressive Kegon waterfall and the glassy surface of Lake Chuzenji, which once housed summer villas for western diplomats, are also popular for its autumn leaves. Nikko also has spiritual references. Toshogu is an elaborate, UNESCO-recognized Shinto shrine that was originally built in 1617 to worship the Japanese association Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543-1616). Behind Toshogu, those seeking tranquility can stroll through the forests to Shiraito Falls and discover crumbling Buddhist and Shinto monuments.

Board the Tobu Line Limited Express Kegon from Asakusa Station and reach Tobu-Nikko Station in two hours (¥ 2,860). Toshogu is about a 30-minute walk away, while buses to Chuzenji Lake leave from the train station three times an hour (¥ 1,150, 50 minutes). Travel from Tokyo is covered by the Nikko Pass. More information can be found at bit.ly/nikkotobu.

Sacred Space: The Ozawa Brewery is an easy day trip northwest of Tokyo. | SO-OH ABOUT FLICKR

Ozawa Brewery

Ozawa is a Shuzō brewery in the small town of Sawai in Ome City. It dates from 1702 and is one of the most important sake breweries in the Tokyo region. The Sawanoi brand is manufactured using the traditional method. A free tour of the brewery begins with cleaning your shoes to enter the sacred space. Then enjoy the sun, snacks and sake in the Sawanoi-en restaurant and garden. The occasional ringing of bells in the Kanzanji Temple on the opposite bank of the Tama River adds to the bliss.

Take the Chuo Line Commuter Rapid to Ome Station and change to an Ome Line local train to Sawai Station (¥ 940, an hour 30 minutes). Alternatively, you can get off one stop earlier at Ikusabata train station and take a walk along the river bank to Sawanoi-en (approx. 30 minutes). More information is available at sawanoi-sake.com.

The Saitama Railway Museum houses examples of Japan’s enviable rail infrastructure, from steam engines to high-speed trains. | “KANEGEN” ABOUT FLICKR

Saitama Railway Museum

The Saitama Railway Museum offers around 9.5 square kilometers of exhibition space dedicated to the enviable heritage of Japan, including Meiji and Showa Era (1926-1988) steam locomotives, the classic curves of early electric railcars, and even imperial wagons. The reading room, the Shinkansen simulator, the café, interactive exhibits and a mini train to drive around make this day a very comprehensive experience. Ironically, the last leg of the journey is connected to the New Shuttle on rubber wheels – technically no train. Perfect for children (young and old).

Take the Saikyo Line Commuter Rapid to Omiya Station. From there, take the new shuttle to Tetsudo-Hakubutsukan station (approx. 1 hour, 670 yen).