Escort services have been plagued by coronavirus pandemics – business is booming, but there is a town that, for now, has drop-off immunity.

Across the country, most escort services tell us their client is disabled, and the future looks to be 4 across the state under the “stay at home” orders. Face it, there aren’t many options for places to date these days.

A Las Vegas escort service tells us it has a business of zero today in a vast state. there is no need to close the business. Never mind, traveling is social – standing 6 feet from your date is more than a date. As a result, the service is closed for 3 to 4 months.

Tto NYC, where at least one service is closed until further notice. In Chicago, we were told that the biz fell to an 80 percent stop for an escort service … and before Friday, when the entire state of Illinois was shut down.

That is not to say that customers are not ready. We were told by some regulars in Chi-town that the complaint was reached because of frustration. Another promised that he would clean his apartment and wait for hot food.

These are desperate, scary hours of insanity.

Except for Miami, apparently … where an escort service tells us it’s NOT raining. Their staff also told us they were not careful because of the virus. The Coronavirus, that is.

This method is as step as Coastal policy in the Sunshine State – or lack thereof – for spring break.