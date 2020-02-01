eSkimming malware attacks on the rise

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

With the popularity of eCommerce, a cyber attack called eSkimming has become more common. Skimmers have long been a risk to consumers at ATMs or petrol pumps, but practice has progressed. Hackers can now steal lucrative data through an attack called Magecart, CNBC reported.

The first arrests for the crime were announced this week. Interpol said it arrested three Indonesian people who reportedly injured hundreds of ecommerce shopping sites. The suspects are accused of having stolen personal data such as telephone numbers, addresses and names as well as payment information.

Companies of all sizes have been affected by eSkimming attacks in the past two years, including the Australian Puma website in April, Macy’s in October and the UK Ticketmaster website in June 2018 during the Thanksgiving eSkimming attack.

The FBI claims to have been monitoring eSkimming for almost seven years. However, crime is increasing as fraudsters are progressing and passing the malware on the web.

Herb Stapleton, department head for the FBI’s cyber department, said, according to CNBC: “If you are a company that puts a large number of credit card numbers on your website, you are likely to be at higher risk at this point.” Today, these companies often have more resources to invest in cyber security measures. “

However, Stapleton also noted that “even some less data-intensive businesses, some small and medium-sized businesses, are still at risk because some of them may not have the resources to invest so heavily in their cybersecurity.”

In November, Macy’s announced that a data breach had occurred because the website was compromised with a code that steals customers’ payment information. A malicious script has been added to the My Wallet and Checkout pages.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.