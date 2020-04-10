Eskimos indicator huge receiver Armanti Edwards

EDMONTON—The Edmonton Eskimos introduced on Friday that the club has signed large receiver Armanti Edwards.

Edwards, five-foot-11 and 183 kilos, entered the CFL in 2016 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders just before a trade sent him to the Toronto Argonauts. He played for the Argos from 2017-19, winning a Gray Cup in his very first year with Toronto.

The 32-yr-previous appeared in 17 games with the Argos in 2019 and recorded 69 receptions for profession highs in yards with and 7 touchdowns.

He has 244 receptions for 3,181 yards with 16 touchdowns in 56 vocation CFL games.

Edwards was selected in the 3rd round, 89th overall, in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers and observed activity action at huge receiver, kick returner and quarterback in wildcat formation in his four seasons with the group.

He also used time with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears right before heading to Regina.

The previous NFL draft pick was most lately signed to an XFL squad. The XFL suspended functions on Friday.

Right after cancelling the remainder of its period very last thirty day period mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be again in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has remaining its long term in question.

Meanwhile, the Eskimos also announced that they have introduced extensive receiver Christian Gibbs.

