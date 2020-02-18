[esmeralda-soria-and-jim-costa-preventing-for-votes-as-march-primary-nears]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Esmeralda Soria did aid Jim Costa in his preceding congressional operate, but this time, she feels advertisements against her have been finished in poor style.

“You know, for me, I was exceptionally dissatisfied in Jim,” Soria reported. “He utilized extremely Trump-like tactics.”

Congressman Costa states he is just functioning an intense campaign like he constantly has.

“They’re truthful ads,” Costa explained. “I’m truly very proud of the endorsement advertisement that she designed.”

Costa is asking voters for two extra yrs to secure long lasting funding for superior-speed rail and go on his struggle for extra drinking water.

He states his struggle places him in a placement to be a forceful advocate for the Valley.

“My seniority on the household ag committee, my seniority on the purely natural resources committee that handles h2o, my membership on the foreign relations, I chair the Home Atlantic legislators dialogue,” Costa claimed.

But Soria believes the Valley demands somebody in the Residence of Reps who does much more to support reduce poverty levels.

She claims she is campaigning for the normal individual and operating people.

“What has worked for Jim to be in workplace for the past 40 many years is just not doing the job for the common human being,” Soria claimed. “My generation and the upcoming generations are having difficulties to figure out how to spend for college.”

Soria and Costa have raised the most funds, but the congressional principal also features progressive Democrat Kim Williams of Merced and Republican Kevin Cookingham, the former head of Clovis Grownup Schooling.

The top two finishers in the principal advance to the November operate-off, which means that both of those Costa and Soria could progress even though each are Democrats.

The 16th district includes sections of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.