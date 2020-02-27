espanyol-vs-wolves-commentary:-are-living-europa-league-protection-as-wolves-glance-to-finish-off-spaniards

Wolves will be searching to see off Espanyol and get to the Europa League Spherical of 16 tonight.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side claimed a spectacular 4- get in the to start with-leg at Molineux past week soon after Diogo Jota’s brilliant hat-trick.

Getty Photos – Getty Diogo Jota scored a brilliant hat-trick for Wolves versus Espanyol

Wolves have bought real ambitions of heading deep in this season’s tournament and achieving the upcoming round really should be a formality this night.

But Nuno insists his side will not be complacent and will want to see a qualified work performed at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat.

Espanyol vs Wolves: How to hear

The Spherical of 32 next-leg will get below way at five: 55pm on Thursday, February 27.

Full coverage from the Bernabeu will be reside on talkSPORT, with our coverage beginning at 7pm.

Jim Proudfoot and David Connolly will carry you all the build-up and dwell motion from Spain.

To tune in, just click here for the stay stream or click the radio player beneath.

You can also hear via the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For extra information about how to pay attention Are living on talkSPORT click here.

Wolves are favourites to win Europa League over Person United and Arsenal, claims Jamie O’Hara – ‘They’re an totally amazing team’

Espanyol vs Wolves: What has been explained?

Nuno Espirito Santo insists his Wolves are not past Espanyol nevertheless regardless of their huge to start with-leg guide.

“This is a new match, a new problem, so we have to contend very well,” reported the Wolves manager.

“The solution is the identical. It doesn’t signify nearly anything what we did in advance of.”

“It is not virtually nil-nil, it is nil-nil. It is a tough stadium to appear.”

And Ruben Neves has dismissed converse of Wolves’ Champions League cost.

“We just cannot talk about it at this instant. It is a pretty very good moment but we have our ft on the ground,” he claimed.

“We know what we’re capable of but we have to be centered on our competitions to retain our tempo. It is not fair to assume about it at the second.

“Our philosophy is generally sport-by-sport. Just after we’ll glimpse to the Leading League. It’s not the instant to talk about the Champions League.”

AFP or licensors Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves acquire on Espanyol tonight

Espanyol vs Wolves: Staff information

Espanyol star Raul de Tomas is an injury question next his four plans in four next his current transfer from Benfica.

Fellow centre-forward Victor Campuzano is also anticipated to be out with a groin injury.

Wolves are established to be without Spanish complete back Jonny right after he collided with Norwich City’s Ben Godfrey on Sunday.

Nuno has no other injuries uncertainties to offer with.