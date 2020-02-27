espanyol-vs-wolves-commentary:-confirmed-line-ups-sees-ruben-neves-and-diogo-jota-rested-for-europa-league-fixture

Wolves are in Barcelona and have built five adjustments for their Europa League clash at Espanyol.

Diogo Jota – who scored a hat-trick in past week’s first-leg four- win in the past 32 – has been rested totally, together with Ruben Neves.

Getty Photographs – Getty Diogo Jota scored a fantastic hat-trick for Wolves in opposition to Espanyol

Max Kilman, Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore and Morgan Gibbs-White have all appear in.

Wolves have received legitimate ambitions of heading deep in this season’s tournament and achieving the following round should be a formality in Spain.

But Nuno insists his aspect will not be complacent and will want to see a experienced occupation completed at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat.

Espanyol vs Wolves: How to listen

The Spherical of 32 2nd-leg will get beneath way at five: 55pm on Thursday, February 27.

Total protection from the Bernabeu will be stay on talkSPORT, with our protection starting at 7pm.

Jim Proudfoot and David Connolly will convey you all the establish-up and live motion from Spain.

To tune in, just click right here for the reside stream or click the radio participant under.

You can also listen by means of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For extra information about how to hear Are living on talkSPORT click here.

Espanyol vs Wolves: What has been said?

Nuno Espirito Santo insists his Wolves are not earlier Espanyol nevertheless inspite of their big initial-leg direct.

“This is a new game, a new obstacle, so we have to contend perfectly,” stated the Wolves manager.

“The solution is the same. It does not signify anything at all what we did just before.”

“It is not virtually nil-nil, it is nil-nil. It’s a tough stadium to occur.”

And Ruben Neves has dismissed talk of Wolves’ Champions League demand.

“We can’t discuss about it at this instant. It is a very very good second but we have our feet on the floor,” he mentioned.

“We know what we’re able of but we have to be concentrated on our competitions to continue to keep our tempo. It’s not reasonable to imagine about it at the minute.

“Our philosophy is constantly sport-by-match. Right after we’ll glance to the Leading League. It’s not the second to communicate about the Champions League.”

Teams

Espanyol: Andres, Gomez, Calero, Naldo, Pedrosa, Melendo, Victor Sanchez, David Lopez, Darder, Vargas, Calleri.



Subs: Pipa, Wu, Ferreyra, Diego Lopez, Cabrera, Embarba, Lozano.

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Doherty, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Traore, Daniel Podence.



Subs: Campana, Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Jimenez, Ruddy, Saiss, Rasmussen.