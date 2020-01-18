ESPN believes to replace Jessica Mendoza with David Cone for “Sunday Night Baseball”

A new report suggests that ESPN could replace Jessica Mendoza with David Cone for “Sunday Night Baseball”.

While the scandal of stealing signs in Major League Baseball continues to impact, it’s not just players and managers who are affected. One of the latest developments in the scandal is that Carlos Beltran is giving up his position as manager of the New York Mets. However, the impact of the scandal is felt outside the league and in the way MLB is covered.

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza criticized the scandal – especially because she questioned whether former Astros launcher Mike Fiers should have spoken to the media about the team’s practice of stealing signs.

Well, Andrew Marchand in New York Post reports that ESPN is considering finding a new role for Mendoza on the network. She is currently working on Sunday night baseball with Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian. However, according to the Marchand report, ESPN plans to replace them with former launcher David Cone – while maintaining that Cone and Rodriguez have grown together well in a previous YES show.

Marchand writes that this is not the case that Mendoza is transferred as a criminal case. “When Mendoza is replaced, ESPN managers have stressed that this will not be because of their comments on TV on Thursday,” he writes.

He also notes that ESPN “has gaps to fill” – which suggests when Mendoza leaves Sunday night baseballit will be for another broadcast on the net. Marchand writes: “It is expected that she will continue to hold a very high profile position in the air from ESPN.”

Mendoza’s work as an analyst for ESPN is not her only appearance. She is also an advisor to the New York Mets, which makes matters even more complicated.

David Cone has been a regular YES analyst since 2011 and a few years earlier. At the end of last year, he interviewed for the position of the New York Yankees’ pitching coach, although he was not selected for the role. If this report is correct, another position change may be in its future.

Read the whole story at the New York Post