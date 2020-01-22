ESPN describes Georgia Football as the loser in the 2020 NFL draft early entry process

Every time you lose one of the best setbacks in the SEC, both offensive tackles and a three-year starter in the NFL draft quarterback, you are branded as a team that hasn’t emerged as the winner of the NFL Drafts Early Entry process. And that’s the case with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In Georgia, five players waived admission and signed up for the 2020 NFL draft. All five come from the offensive side of the ball when they run D’Andre Swift back and attack Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, offensive guard Solomon Kindley and quarterback Jake Fromm early to continue their career in the NFL.

The only team that had previous departures for the 2020 NFL draft is the LSU, although Alabama also saw five players leave early. And because of the high losses that were all on the offensive side of the ball, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN described Georgia as the loser in the process.

Rittenberg was aware of why Swift and Thomas would explain this, since both are expected to be a first-round goal. However, the ESPN author was somewhat more confused as to why Fromm, Wilson, and Kindley had adopted the 2020 NFL draft.

“Jake Fromm, a three-year-old beginner, could have returned, especially in a year with a strong quarterback class,” wrote Rittenberg. “Isaiah Wilson is not in Kiper’s top 10 offensive tackle prospects, and guardian Solomon Kindley is not one of them.”

Zamir White appears to be the clear option to take Georgia’s leadership in 2020. He started by winning Sugar Bowl against Baylor, winning 92 yards and touchdown against the top of the Big 12 defense.

Georgia Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman landed on the quarterback. He threw 26 touchdowns last season, but also rushed for six. Georgia also made some personnel changes when the bulldogs named Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator. This title was previously held by James Coley.

Regarding the holes in the line of attack, Justin Shaffer slides in at Kindley’s left guard post. When he missed the time in the 2019 season, the aspiring senior shaffer took over as a replacement. He was recently released to play after a season end neck injury.

Jamaree Salyer takes the lead for Wilson in a duel. Salyer started in the Sugar Bowl and played very well on the right tackle spot. While Salyer was also working on the guard post, he spent the entire 2019 season as Wilson’s replacement.

However, finding a replacement for Thomas could prove to be the most difficult. Georgia is not only an absolute stallion, but also not a perfect replacement. Cade Mays was a favorite for the job, but has since moved to Tennessee. The Bulldogs have pledged 5-star attack tackle Broderick Jones, but he hasn’t signed a contract with Georgia yet as Auburn continues to serve.

Another name to look for as a replacement for Thomas could be the red shirt newcomer Xavier Truss.

Not everything was bad for the Bulldogs regarding the 2020 NFL draft. None of the defenders who could prematurely explain this for the 2020 NFL draft did so, which means that Richard LeCounte, Monty Rice and Eric Stokes will all return to one of the nation’s best defenders in 2019.

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25.

