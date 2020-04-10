ESPN, Disney power cancellation of UFC 249

LOS ANGELES — UFC 249 was canceled Thursday soon after ESPN and parent corporation Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s program to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After defiantly vowing for weeks to sustain a normal program of fights while the relaxation of the sports activities environment halted, White verified the final decision to stop competition in a textual content to The Involved Push.

“I was all set to go on Saturday, but Disney and ESPN asked me to move down,” White wrote. “I like and regard my partnership with them so I postponed the party.”

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN In addition shell out-for each-perspective, and White prepared to comply with it with regular struggle playing cards from Tachi Palace Lodge & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.

In an interview on ESPN, White claimed he “got a get in touch with from the optimum amount you can go at Disney and the greatest level of ESPN” asking him to cancel the exhibits. The UFC moved to ESPN in 2019 with a documented $1.5 billion deal.

The network issued a statement to the AP: “ESPN has been in regular get in touch with with the UFC relating to UFC 249. Nobody wants to see sports activities return additional than we do, but we didn’t feel this was the ideal time for a wide variety of explanations. ESPN expressed its problems to the UFC and they understood.”

Even though the UFC won’t have fights in the impending months, White reported he is nonetheless pursuing his approach to construct an octagon and all the things else needed to telecast tiny fight displays on an unknown non-public island. White had planned to use the so-termed “Fight Island” in impending months for non-American fighters who couldn’t get into the U.S.

“Fight Island infrastructure is being designed and will be up and running ASAP,” White advised the AP.

White’s aggravation with the determination was evident immediately after he experienced repeatedly vowed to battle on amid blended general public view. He has explained the earlier month of preparing for UFC 249 as the most challenging part of his battle marketing vocation, which started as the UFC’s president in 2001.

The UFC boss even now remained upbeat, vowing to be “the first sport back” after the pandemic eases.

White announced the cancellation shortly after U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein issued a assertion urging the blended martial arts marketing to reconsider its system. A couple several hours earlier, former strawweight winner Rose Namajunas dropped out of her co-major function bout at UFC 249 right after two deaths in her loved ones connected to the pandemic.

The UFC prepared to phase the fights in an vacant arena owned by the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Tachi Yokut Tribe. White never publicly disclosed the site of the impending fight cards until he announced their cancellation, very likely to stay clear of the scrutiny that arrived shortly immediately after the area was reported in MMA media around the weekend.

“Tachi Palace has experienced our back this full time, has stood their floor and was prepared to do this battle,” White instructed ESPN.

White also vowed to shell out again that loyalty with an upcoming demonstrate: “I’m likely to convey them a large struggle, and I recognize them standing with me in this detail.”

Tribal land is not matter to the state government’s shelter-in-put get, and Tachi Palace has a lengthy background of web hosting battle sporting activities activities in Lemoore, California, about 40 miles south of Fresno.

“This party would contain dozens of folks flying to California and driving to a on line casino for a intent no just one can actually claim is critical,” Feinstein wrote. “At finest this occasion ties up medical sources and sends a information that shelter-in-put orders can be flouted. At worst, individuals and guidance employees could have the virus back to their property communities and improve its spread.”

Whilst White’s approach to continue to keep his fighters employed was in the end thwarted, he vowed to lessen the economic disruption of the pandemic for UFC fighters and workers. White and previous house owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta sold the UFC to Endeavor for an believed $4 billion in 2016.

“All of my fighters that are beneath agreement with me, I want them to feel secure,” White stated. “Take time with your people and get pleasure from this time. Never get worried about the monetary section of this. You’re likely to get the fights on your agreement, and I’m likely to make items proper with the individuals who have been ready to step up and fight upcoming weekend. I’m going to choose treatment of as numerous people today as I possibly can.”

White also resolved the UFC’s workers: “Nobody is acquiring laid off at the UFC. Everyone is good.”

The UFC held a total battle card in an empty arena in Brazil past thirty day period in the early days of global response to the pandemic, but canceled its ensuing three exhibits right after making an attempt to keep two of the playing cards in an empty arena owned by the UFC in Las Vegas. The Nevada State Athletic Commission’s temporary ban on combat athletics stopped that program.