[ESPN encourages Ilan Ben-Hanan to senior vice president, programming and acquisitions, will have him oversee university networks]

Long-time ESPN executive Ilan Ben-Hanan has a new title. Ben-Hanan has been at ESPN for 18 years, most not long ago as vice president, programming and acquisitions. On Wednesday, ESPN introduced that he’s been elevated to senior vice president, programming and acquisitions, and that he’ll now principally oversee the company’s college networks business enterprise (so ACC Network, SEC Network, and Longhorn Network). He replaces a different lengthy-time ESPN govt in Rosalyn Durant, who was just named senior vice president (functions) for Disney Springs, ESPN Huge Globe of Athletics, and Disney’s Blizzard Seaside & Storm Lagoon H2o Parks.

Here’s additional from a memo that ESPN govt vice president of programming and scheduling Burke Magnus (who himself held the senior vice president, programming and acquisitions title from January 2014 to May perhaps 2015) despatched out about the improve:

Ilan Ben-Hanan is a great chief with an 18-calendar year track history of good results at ESPN. He is a strategic thinker who applies a deep enthusiasm for sports activities, a aim on increasing our organization and men and women, and a continuous thoughtfulness to his get the job done. He has hardly ever been content with the position quo, and which is helped us on numerous situations boost and evolve our programming strategy on behalf of our mission to serve athletics followers. Currently, I am pleased to share that Ilan has been promoted to SVP, Programming & Acquisitions, filling the vacancy left by Rosalyn Durant – generally overseeing ESPN’s Higher education Networks business enterprise. Ilan brings a extensive total of school sports knowledge to the job – as he was previously VP, College Sports activities Programming, and has overseen ESPN’s higher education football and basketball classes alongside the way as nicely. He has nicely-formulated, positive relationships with a lot of present-day meeting commissioners, collegiate presidents and athletic office officers, as very well as with the coaching group. He formerly managed the rights acquisition pursuits for ESPN’s total higher education sports activities portfolio, which include the Faculty Soccer Playoff, the Rose Bowl Activity, additional than 30 distinct conference associations, and the NCAA. He is acknowledged all over the intercollegiate athletics market for his management, creative imagination, perseverance and experience. Ilan joined ESPN in 2002 as a programming associate for university basketball and the X Video games, using on progressively far more hard roles each individual couple yrs. He was named to his most new part as VP, Programming & Acquisitions in March 2017, tasked with the strategic scheduling route of ESPN’s linear networks, while doing work across groups to identify how we can emphasize main programming initiatives to maximize rankings and business enterprise effects. Ilan is significantly happy of ESPN’s expanded live athletics portfolio on ABC the launch and development of ESPN’s yearly ESPN8: The Ocho and ESPN Canine Working day initiatives and of class, the ongoing growth of Jimmy V 7 days, which he conceptualized in 2007. Last calendar year, oversight of ESPN’s athletics betting articles was extra to his plate, which led to the start and growth of Each day Wager, as properly as obligation for ESPN’s relationship with the NHL.

This is noteworthy on a couple of fronts. For a person, the SVP (programming and acquisitions) job is a substantial a single as stated higher than, Magnus (now a person of the a lot more vital ESPN executives on the legal rights negotiations facet) held it in the past. Over and above that, it’s fascinating that Durant (who had been with ESPN given that 1999 and experienced overseen the university networks herself) is shifting to the parks side of Disney. Disney does frequently have its executives go all around and get experience in other divisions (for example, current ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro was Disney’s chairman of buyer products and solutions and interactive media in advance of taking the ESPN task in March 2018, and new Disney CEO Bob Chapek was previously the company’s chairman of parks, encounters and items), so which is not that unusual, but it is considerable to know that Durant’s now centered on parks and that Ben-Hanan will be filling her job of overseeing university networks.

And there are a lot of attention-grabbing items likely on with the college networks business enterprise. The ACC Network launch has normally long gone really nicely, but there is continue to a person huge supplier without having it Comcast. The SEC Network has reasonably great carriage at this level, but the Longhorn Community does not, and there are nevertheless a lot of inquiries about what’s forward for it. Ben-Hanan will now be overseeing individuals networks (in addition to continuing to guide the written content strategy and scheduling group), and though he’ll even now be primarily based in Los Angeles, he’s buying up some notable additional responsibilities with the oversight of the higher education networks. We’ll see what improvements, if any, he implements in this new position.

[Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/ESPN Images]

