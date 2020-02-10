After Mecole Hardman’s departure, the Georgian football crime was characterized by a high speed requirement. There was no player on the 2019 list who could replicate some of the skills that Hardman had, but there is a 2020 class member who could possibly do so.

This is the 4-star Arian Smith wide receiver. The product from Lakeland, Florida, is considered one of the fastest players in the 2020 cycle and won the fastest men’s test at the All-American training courses in Under Armor.

Smith is the ninth-best receiver in the 2020 cycle and the 58th overall player in the class. Due to his skills and position, ESPN sees a very good chance that Smith will play a major role for the Bulldogs as a newcomer.

“This should really be every recipient Georgia landed in the 2020 class because much of the help is needed there,” wrote Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “Smith is a runabout who should be able to make an impression immediately. It’s 6 feet, 170 pounds, so not necessarily a small receiver that is fast, but it has a good combination of size and speed and should be introduced early. “

Georgia officially landed Smith on December 18. However, he told DawgNation that he had previously chosen Georgia.

And it came after perhaps Georgia’s worst appearance this season.

“At that moment, I just felt that it would have been the perfect decision,” he said. “And it was. At that moment, I made a tacit commitment. Right after the SEC championship.”

Georgia lost 37-10 to eventual national champions LSU. The Bulldogs were without Lawrence Cager in this game and then saw Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson with injuries in the game. Georgia also had to do without George Pickens in the first half of the game because the Georgia Tech game was suspended.

Smith added that Georgia had really convinced him of the importance of a player with his pace on the offensive.

“I saw last year, they had more success last year than this year. They missed Mecole Hardman,” said Smith. “I thought I could take his place and reverse the offense.”

Smith will not only play football in Georgia, but will also run on the track. He was teammate of Matthew Boling, the outstanding Georgian player, at Pan-Am’s U-20 games last summer.

Georgia signed four other wide receivers with Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, Justin Robinson and Ladd McConkey in the 2020 class. Only Robinson signed up early and the talk from Athens is that his size is already turning his head. Rosemy and Burton were also top 100 recruits in the 2020 recruitment cycle.

Even though Pickens returns for its second season, the Bulldogs still have a significant need for a broad receiver. Blaylock tore his ACL in the loss of LSU and Cager has since switched to the NFL.

Smith and the Bulldogs open the 2020 season against Virginia on September 7th.

Arian Smith and Marcus Rosemy discuss what they will contribute to the Georgian soccer crime

