ESPN: Mookie Betts is traded by Red Sox with David Price to Dodgers

Mookie Betts, formerly the Boston Red Sox. (Maddie Meyer / Getty)

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Boston Red Sox will send American champion Mookie Betts (2018) to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition to Betts, the Dodgers will also receive the starter pitcher David Price, a former all-star who has never really made an appearance in Boston, although he helped the team win a World Series in 2018.

Although the agreement has been agreed in principle, medical examinations are still pending.

At this point, the total compensation the Red Sox will receive in return has not yet been announced, but it is likely a package of young players and draft picks. At the heart of this package is 23-year-old full-back Alex Verdugo, who scored a 0.294 goal in just over 100 games with the Dodgers last season.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Dodgers and Red Sox have agreed on a deal whereby the Stars OF Mookie Betts and SP David Price to L.A.

Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Betts ’33 .8 WAR has been in second place in the MLB during this time and only surpasses Mike Trout. pic.twitter.com/9WmE6omvP0

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2020

As shocking as Betts’ farewell to Boston is, he is clearly not the most famous athlete who could possibly leave the city.

42-year-old Tom Brady will appear for the first time in his NFL career as a free agent in March, unless the patriots can contract with him before the 18th.

Nothing is certain yet, but Brady has been associated with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Tennessee Titans, among others.

Aside from rumors, Brady will most likely stay with the Pats, but as the Betts deal shows, nothing is ever set in stone.

