ESPN preparation to make Tony Romo the highest paid sports broadcaster?

Tony Romo walks through the tunnel before the AFC Championship Game. (Ronald Martinez / Getty)

According to Front Office Sports, Tony Romo is willing to earn more money a year from participating in football games than he would ever have earned from participating in these games.

Romo, who has earned nearly $ 130 million in the NFL but has never earned more than $ 8.5 million in annual salary, is scheduled to have at least one more game for CBS on Sunday when the titans against the chiefs in Kansas City start.

The 39-year-old’s rookie contract with CBS, which pays him around $ 4 million annually, will then run and will gain a foothold in the free agent market.

In this case, ESPN could make the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback the highest paid sportscaster in TV history. Given the problems with Monday Night Football, the world leader is preparing a multi-year contract that will give Romo $ 10-14 million annually, sources told FOS.

In the early 1990s, John Madden earned $ 8 million a year to provide analysis of NFL games. Former QB Troy Aikman of Dallas Cowboys, Fox’s best NFL game analyst, earns around $ 7.5 million a year.

If Romo left CBS for ESPN, he could replace Booger McFarland as an analyst at the MNF booth or take on an even bigger role if ESPN’s parent company Disney could purchase a Sunday afternoon game pack in the next round of NFL TV negotiations in 2020 – 2,021th

In addition to the raise, Romo may be interested in calling games on Monday night so that he can attend PGA tour events on Sunday without conflict.

If ESPN missed Romo, the network could try to recruit Peyton Manning or consider one of his top college football analysts to replace McFarland.

If they retired, current NFL players Greg Olsen, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Larry Fitzgerald would be potential options for the MNF booth.

