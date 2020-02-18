[ESPN ran a picture of the Japanese Davis Cup staff with a tale about the Chinese team]

Mixing up countrywide anthems or flags is not good, and neither is mixing up who’s in a photo. On Tuesday, ESPN managed to combine place misidentification with a photograph mixup, rolling out an Connected Push tale on China’s Davis Cup (intercontinental tennis) crew forfeiting a match due to “increased restrictions in response to the present-day coronavirus outbreak,” but accompanying it with a photograph of the Japanese Davis Cup staff (who had been donning equipment with Japanese flags on it).

The story on ESPN.com does not have a photograph that appears when you simply click the web site, but it has a photo of the Japanese team associated with it if you extend the backlink somewhere else, or if you see it on the application:

Is anyone gonna inform @espn that this is a photo of the Japanese @DavisCup workforce? It’s possible @BenRothenberg will say something… #Cmonman pic.twitter.com/MzrxV4x2Su — Jumbo Clip (@Jumbo_Clip) February 18, 2020

Here’s what that seems to be like in a preview:

China forfeits Davis Cup tie simply because of coronavirus – through @ESPN Application https://t.co/btYqA7b15k — Zac (@newc88) February 18, 2020

Yeah, that is not a terrific error to make. And it is the next time in 5 months ESPN’s produced a major mistake with a photograph or graphic about China.

