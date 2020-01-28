ESPN shows how Georgian football can win a national championship next season

Georgian football is once again entering the 2020 season with national title hopes. The Bulldogs have one of the best defense mechanisms in the country and an offensive with promising, if somewhat unproven, skill players.

But if Georgia wins the national title next year, it will ultimately be what the Bulldogs get out of the quarterback position.

Because, as Alex Scarborough of ESPN puts it, Georgia’s hopes for a national title in 2020 are on the shoulders of new quarterback Jamie Newman.

Quarterback Jamie Newman must be a wake-up call for a far too conservative bulldog offense, ”wrote Scarborough. “Jake Fromm did everything he could in his three seasons as the team’s starting quarterback, but he couldn’t change the games that were mentioned.

“Perhaps Newman, a double-threat transfer from the Wake Forest, will force this change and eventually bring this crime into the 21st century.”

Newman announced just a few days after Fromm’s departure that he would move to Georgia as a graduate. He has already enrolled in Georgia and will be able to do spring exercises.

Just last week, Georgia featured Newman prominently in an off-season training video.

In 2019, Newman threw for 26 touchdowns, but also rushed for six more for Wake Forest. He started 12 games last season and led the team to an 8: 5 record this season. Georgia hopes that with more talent, Newman can help the Bulldogs take the next step from very good to great.

The Georgia offensive in 2019 was a big disappointment, finishing 49th on the offensive. In addition to Fromm, it will also have to replace D’Andre Swift with outstanding offensive duels against Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson.

Kirby Smart not only brought in Newman, but also fundamentally revised his coaching team. James Coley was downgraded from his role as an offensive coordinator and was replaced by Todd Monken, formerly Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Georgia also brought Buster Faulkner as an analyst this off-season. And for the first time since the Smart takeover, the Bulldogs also have a new offensive coach as Matt Luke replaces Arkansas’ new head coach, Sam Pittman.

Newman will have the chance to play with some exciting skill players like George Pickens and Zamir White. Both showed strong results in Sugar Bowl’s win over Baylor. Pickens is the team’s best receiver, while White finally looks like he’s the leader of the back room.

The bulldogs also bring along a bunch of talented recruits to help them run back and receive broadly. The Bulldogs have signed Kendall Milton, who is ranked the country’s top 50 viewpoint according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Georgia also added four 4-star receivers that Newman will have the luxury of throwing as well. The Bulldogs also completed another transfer, Tre Mckitty will arrive from Florida in May.

Newman and the company will open the 2020 season against Virginia on September 7. Later in September, the Bulldogs had a massive competition against Alabama. The game will be played on September 19.

